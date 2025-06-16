James Gunn Responds to Fans Sabotaging ‘Superman’ Over SnyderVerse

James Gunn is navigating a cinematic storm as he reinvents the DC Universe, but he’s facing backlash from a dedicated faction of Zack Snyder fans. These enthusiasts, loyal to Snyder’s vision, are attempting to derail Gunn’s upcoming “Superman” project, accusing him of dismantling the beloved SnyderVerse. Gunn, however, remains unfazed by this resistance, emphasizing the industry’s need for opposing viewpoints as his new cinematic vision for DC takes shape.

A Call to Arms by Snyder Loyalists

A movement among ardent Zack Snyder supporters has emerged online, calling for a boycott of James Gunn’s “Superman.” Their strategy includes posting spoilers, leaving negative reviews, and manipulating ticket reservations to skew the film’s success. These actions arise from their belief that Gunn’s leadership has effectively ended the SnyderVerse—a series that started with “Man of Steel” but struggled with subsequent critical failures.

“Gunn fired the first shot and killed the SnyderVerse,” a Reddit user declared, rallying others to take a stand on the upcoming release day of the new “Superman.”

James Gunn’s Response to the Backlash

Addressing this organized dissent, Gunn responded with characteristic composure. “I think we will survive,” he stated, downplaying the impact of the movement in an interview with Rolling Stone. He added that having an opposing force can actually be beneficial, ensuring that reactions to his work remain honest and diverse.

“It’s all right to have an opposing force every once in a while,” Gunn mentioned, reflecting on how any creative endeavor, no matter how well-received, will face controversy.

Collaborative Spirit Over Conflict

Despite the tension, Gunn reiterated a certain camaraderie with Zack Snyder. Upon assuming his role at DC Studios, he consulted with Snyder, particularly regarding the design of the new Superman suit. This mutual respect underscores that any purported rivalry between them is more nuanced than some fans perceive.

Discussing the iconic Superman trunks, Gunn revealed, “I talked to Zack Snyder…I liked the idea of trunks because it’s the Superman I grew up with.”

Looking Forward

The new “Superman,” starring David Corenswet, is set to debut on July 11. As the release date approaches, Gunn remains confident in the film’s potential to redefine the franchise, irrespective of the Snyder fans’ resistance.