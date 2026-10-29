Cozy Up This Holiday with $25 Mommy & Me PJs

As the holiday season approaches, it’s time to embrace the joy of family traditions, and what better way to do so than with matching family pajamas? Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty is making this festive practice more stylish than ever with cozy, coordinated styles perfect for holiday gatherings, movie nights, or simply enjoying a restful evening at home.

Exclusive Savings for New Members

One of the most enticing aspects of this holiday lineup is the opportunity for new Savage X Fenty rewards members to access incredible sales, with discounts on select styles reaching up to 70% off. Signing up is straightforward and opens the door to a wealth of fashionable sleepwear options for the entire family.

Family Fun with Matching Styles

Savage X Fenty’s holiday collection features a delightful array of matching hooded onesies designed for adults, kids, and even babies. This inclusive selection ensures that everyone can partake in the holiday spirit, creating perfect moments for those Instagram-worthy family photos. For those who prefer a more relaxed aesthetic, the brand also offers soft pajama sets that are ideal for cozy winter nights.

Unbeatable Deals to Snag Now

In addition to festive family pajamas, Savage X Fenty has a range of other deals not to be overlooked. You can find matching bra and panty sets starting at just $19, two bras for $29, cozy onesies for $25, and boxer briefs and panties available for $6. It’s highly recommended to act quickly on these offers, as sizes may sell out fast!