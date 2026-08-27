Coyote vs. Acme Team Holds Heartfelt 'Funeral Screening' After Setback

When a film faces the looming specter of oblivion, its creators often find remarkable ways to cope. For the team behind “Coyote vs. Acme,” this took the form of a “funeral screening,” a poignant gesture reflecting their fears that the live-action-animation hybrid comedy would remain forever entombed within the Warner Bros. vault.

A Ray of Hope for “Coyote vs. Acme”

In March 2025, the project was rescued when Ketchup Entertainment acquired the title from Warner Bros. and announced a theatrical release. Audiences can finally anticipate the debut of this “Looney Tunes” movie on August 28.

The Emotional Landscape of the Screening

Star Lana Condor shared her thoughts on attending the “funeral screening,” recounting the heaviness that filled the atmosphere. “It’s so horrible. It’s like, really easy to blame yourself. You almost feel like, ‘Was I the problem?’ You’re devastated for the hundreds of people who have worked on this far longer than I have. It feels like a funeral,” she remarked in an interview with Variety at the film’s Los Angeles premiere.

A Celebratory Tone Amidst the Sorrow

Director Dave Green also expressed his doubts, stating that there were “many, many times” he feared “Coyote vs. Acme” might never see the light of day. However, he characterized the screening mood as “celebratory.”

In a light-hearted moment, Green quipped, “You can have a New Orleans funeral, [with] a jazz band walking up the street, just having a celebration.” He elaborated, describing the screening as an emotional experience filled with joy. “It was a bit of a party because we were able to share the movie with friends and other filmmakers who had never seen the movie. And I got to share it with Will [Forte] and Lana, who never got to see the final movie. So that moment was so charged and electric, and the room played so hot.”

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