Courteney Cox Shares Heartfelt Experience Directing Coco in Evil Genius

In a heartwarming display of support, Jennifer Aniston has once again shown her dedication to her longtime friend and former Friends co-star, Courteney Cox. During the world premiere of Cox’s latest project, Evil Genius, at the Toronto International Film Festival, the actress shared her experiences directing her daughter, Coco Arquette, in the gripping crime thriller.

The Directorial Experience with Coco Arquette

During an exclusive interview with E! News, Cox reflected on her unique role as a director for her 22-year-old daughter. Instead of tapping into a protective “mama bear” instinct, she found herself taking a more straightforward approach. “I would say not mama bear,” she said with a laugh. “I would be more like, ‘Get it together!’ No, I’m just kidding.” This light-hearted comment underscores the balance she maintained between being a director and a mother.

Coco’s Talent Shines

Cox expressed pride in Coco’s capabilities and conveyed confidence in her daughter’s performance. “She holds her own,” stated the actress, who shares Coco with ex-husband David Arquette. “I don’t need to be protective of her.” This sentiment extends beyond their personal relationship, as Cox noted that Coco quickly became a favorite among the cast and crew.

Support from the Set

“Of course, I loved having Coco on set. Everybody loved her,” Courteney explained, highlighting her daughter’s charisma and talent. “She’s just a little force, but she’s an incredible actor.” This positive atmosphere contributed to a collaborative experience, making Evil Genius not just another film, but a family affair. The movie centers around the infamous 2003 “pizza bomber” case, adding a compelling narrative to the familial bond shared on set.