Conor Kennedy's Dream Wedding to Pop Star in Rio

Conor Kennedy, son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., celebrated his wedding to Brazilian pop star Giulia Bourguignon Marinho in a stunning three-day event in Rio de Janeiro earlier this month. The festivities, which began on October 8, showcased the vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes of the city, with images from the celebrations rapidly circulating on social media.

Magical Celebrations in Rio

The couple’s whirlwind celebration featured a spiritual blessing at the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue and a beautiful ceremony held at Igreja Nossa Senhora do Carmo da Antiga Sé, a historic church in downtown Rio. The reception took place at the picturesque Instituto Brando Barbosa, located in the Jardim Botânico neighborhood, known for its lush gardens and rich history.

A Personal Touch to Their Wedding

Though Conor and Giulia officially tied the knot in a private civil ceremony in Los Angeles earlier this year, they were eager to celebrate their union with family and friends in Giulia’s hometown. “We wanted to celebrate not just the wedding, but also Rio de Janeiro, the city we love,” Giulia, who is professionally known as Giulia Be, shared. She reminisced about overlooking the city with their loved ones, stating, “Being there…was one of those moments I’ll never forget.”

A Celebration Filled with Culture and Fun

The wedding festivities began with a welcome party nestled in the hills of Alto da Boa Vista. Guests enjoyed beach volleyball on Ipanema the following day before participating in the memorable blessing ceremony atop Corcovado Mountain. The celebrations included cultural elements like samba dancing, ensuring a lively atmosphere throughout the event.

A Historic Venue

The church where the couple wed, commonly referred to as the Antiga Sé, has a storied past, dating back to its establishment in 1808 when it served as the royal chapel for the Portuguese court. Its central location near Praça XV de Novembro, a historic square known for antiques and local markets, further enhanced the festive environment.

A Family Affair

Conor is a grandson of the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy, brother of President John F. Kennedy, making this wedding not just a union of two people but a gathering of an extended family that includes significant historical figures. His father, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., shared behind-the-scenes moments on social media, giving glimpses of family gatherings and the joyous event.

Elegant Attire and Sentimental Touches

Giulia’s choice of a Calvin Klein slip dress for the wedding blessing echoed the understated elegance associated with her late aunt by marriage, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. The couple’s lighthearted moments were highlighted in shared photos, including one where they checked their phones for updates on a football game, revealing the fun and relaxed atmosphere of the celebration.

End of the Festivities