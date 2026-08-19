Conor Kennedy Listed on Russia's Most Wanted: Shocking Twist

Conor Kennedy, the son of U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has made headlines after being placed on Russia’s international wanted list. His actions stem from a trip he took to Ukraine in 2022, where he joined the country’s International Legion to fight against the ongoing conflict.

Russian Court Issues Arrest Warrant

On August 12, a court in Moscow approved an arrest warrant for Kennedy in absentia on charges of mercenarism, as reported by the Russian state media outlet TASS. If apprehended, he could face a prison sentence ranging from seven to ten years. The Ukrainian publication Kyiv Post provided further details about the sentencing this week.

Journey to Ukraine

Despite lacking prior military experience, Kennedy traveled to Ukraine without informing his family. He enlisted with the International Legion and served on the northeastern front line for approximately two and a half months before returning to the United States to continue his law studies at Georgetown University.

A Personal Mission

In an Instagram post, Kennedy expressed that he was profoundly affected by the situation in Ukraine and felt an immediate desire to help. To maintain a sense of normalcy and avoid preferential treatment, he revealed that he shared his plans with very few people and omitted his real name.

Family Reaction

RFK Jr. became aware of his son’s overseas endeavors when unexpected credit card charges from Poland and Ukraine began to surface. He later conveyed his pride in Conor’s decision to serve. As of now, neither Conor Kennedy nor RFK Jr. has publicly addressed the recent developments regarding the Russian court’s actions.

Recent Developments in Personal Life