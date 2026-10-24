Colleen Conrad Sends Heartfelt Message to Collin Gosselin

Collin Gosselin, the son of reality TV personalities Jon and Kate Gosselin, has recently made alarming allegations about his mother, Kate Gosselin, claiming that she once restrained him using zip ties. These accusations shed light on the intense family drama that has unfolded since the couple’s split and the public’s ongoing fascination with their tumultuous family life.

Collin’s Struggle for Freedom

By the age of 11, Collin had grown weary of living in the basement of his family home, prompting him to devise a daring escape plan. Utilizing a twin-size air mattress, he managed to climb out through a small basement window; however, his escape was short-lived. With nowhere to go and having not seen his father in almost two years, Collin returned home to a distressing scene—his mattress was missing, as were the few books that had provided him solace.

Allegations of Abuse

Upon his return, Collin alleges that Kate confronted him with zip ties intended for his wrists and ankles. He recounts, “Once I was bound, she grabbed me by my wrists, pulled me up into a standing position and then threw me down, slamming my tailbone against the hard floor.” He describes the verbal assault he allegedly endured as well, where Kate reportedly labeled him a “burden to the family,” along with calling him “crazy” and “dangerous.” Such language, Collin states, has had lasting effects far beyond the physical pain of the incident.

Responses to the Allegations

Kate Gosselin’s representative did not respond to a request for comment from E! News. However, her attorney previously offered a perspective to The Sun, suggesting that “there’s always two sides to every story,” and noting that recalling past events can often lead to differing narratives. He further asserted, “if Kate did the things that Collin is accusing Kate of, she would have been investigated by the authorities and prosecuted.”

A Message of Support from Colleen Conrad

In light of these troubling revelations, Colleen Conrad, Jon Gosselin’s ex-girlfriend, has shared a supportive message for Collin. The sentiment expressed underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the Gosselin children, as they navigate their complex family dynamics in the public eye.