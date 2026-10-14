Kate Gosselin's Mysterious Reaction to Son Collin's Claims

In a shocking revelation, Collin Gosselin, the son of reality television star Kate Gosselin, has alleged that his mother engaged in abusive behavior during his childhood. His recent claims detail a disturbing incident where Kate purportedly bound him with zip ties, highlighting a troubled relationship between them that has escalated into public discourse.

Collin’s Escape Attempt and Allegations of Abuse

Collin Gosselin’s struggle began when, fed up with life in his basement, he attempted to escape at the young age of 11. He used a twin-size air mattress to scale out of a small window, but ultimately found himself without a plan. After nearly two years of not seeing his father, he returned home, only to find his mattress and a few treasured books missing.

Upon his return, he alleges that Kate entered the room with zip ties to restrain his wrists and ankles. “Once I was bound, she grabbed me by my wrists, pulled me up into a standing position and then threw me down, slamming my tailbone against the hard floor,” he recounted. According to Collin, Kate berated him during this incident, labeling him as a burden and using derogatory language that has haunted him long after the physical pain subsided.

Responses to the Allegations

In response to the serious claims made by Collin, a representative for Kate Gosselin did not provide a comment when approached by E! News. However, her attorney previously stated to The Sun that “there’s always two sides to every story,” emphasizing the complexities of past events as different perspectives emerge. Furthermore, the attorney noted that if Collin’s allegations were true, Kate would have faced legal scrutiny and possible prosecution.