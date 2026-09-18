Collaboration Sparks Excitement for Animated Film 'Galeo of the Seawalkers'

Gursimran Datla’s Canadian-U.K. production company, BetterHalf Films, has officially joined forces with Indonesia’s Studio Amarana to co-produce the animated film “Galeo of the Seawalkers” (“Galeo Anak Segara”), directed by Andara Fembriarto. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for BetterHalf Films as they embark on their first international co-production project.

A Unique Family Adventure

“Galeo of the Seawalkers” is an adaptation of Fembriarto’s novel and comic book of the same name, set in a captivating oceanic world filled with floating villages and mystical sea-forests. The narrative follows Galeo, a timid boy whose greatest challenge is overcoming his fear of disappointing his father. This journey becomes even more perilous when Galeo’s younger sister goes in search of their missing father, following enigmatic sea ghosts. As they navigate their adventure, they encounter pirates who threaten to take control of the sacred waters that their community relies upon. Galeo’s inventive spirit, combined with his growing faith in his sister, offers a fresh take on bravery, diverging from the expectations set by their village.

Connection to Indonesian Culture

“We are inviting the global audience to walk on the water with Galeo,” Datla expressed. He emphasized the film’s foundation in Indonesian maritime cultures, aiming to provide a unique visual and emotional experience that has yet to be seen in animated cinema. The film will be animated using digital 2D techniques, bringing to life expressive characters and vibrant ocean landscapes, all while emphasizing themes of family unity and environmental awareness.

Production Timeline and Support

Currently in advanced development stages, “Galeo of the Seawalkers” is supported by the Indonesian cultural ministry, according to Datla. The production team anticipates starting filming in January 2028 and is actively seeking additional co-producers to join the project.

A Proven Creative Team

Fembriarto’s previous animated shorts, including the award-winning “Cipak Cipuk” (“Splish Splash”), alongside titles such as “Utan Rambutan” and “The Raining Tree,” showcase his ability to craft engaging and culturally rich narratives. Meanwhile, BetterHalf Films has established a reputation for producing noteworthy works, including the comedy series “Masala Love,” which centers around a family-owned South Asian restaurant in Toronto, and the acclaimed short films “Refuge” and “Cinnamon Tea,” which have been showcased at several North American festivals.

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