Philippine Adaptation of Indonesia's Heartfelt 'Cell No. 7' Emerges

In a significant move for cross-cultural cinema, Philippine studio Viva Communications has acquired the rights to remake the Indonesian film “2nd Miracle in Cell No. 7.” This marks a groundbreaking moment as it is the first time an Indonesian film will be officially remade for the Philippine audience.

Upcoming Premiere at MMFF

The adaptation is set to debut on December 25 as part of the much-anticipated Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). This festival serves as a major platform for local filmmakers to showcase their work, and Viva Communications aims to attract audiences back to Philippine theaters during the festive season.

Origins of the Franchise

The original “Miracle in Cell No. 7” premiered in South Korea in 2013, quickly becoming a massive hit. Its success led to remakes across various countries, including an Indonesian adaptation. Indonesia’s Falcon Pictures expanded the narrative by producing “2nd Miracle in Cell No. 7,” an original sequel that continues the story beyond what was created by the Korean filmmakers.

Viva’s Commitment to Quality Cinema

Currently in production, the Philippine remake of the Indonesian sequel reflects Viva Communications’ commitment to high-quality cinema that resonates across generations and brings families together. Vincent Del Rosario, CEO of Viva Communications, stated, “With ‘2nd Miracle in Cell No. 7,’ Viva Communications continues its proud tradition of creating moving, high-quality cinema that resonates across generations and brings entire families together in theaters.” He emphasized the studio’s dedication to revitalizing the theatrical experience, underscoring the magic of communal cinema for Filipino audiences.

Support from Original Creators

The expansion of this franchise has garnered positive feedback from Next Entertainment World, the original rights holder for “Miracle in Cell No. 7,” along with its international sales arm, Contents Panda. Danny Lee, president of Contents Panda, remarked, “‘Miracle in Cell No. 7’ has grown beyond a remake into a shared story that keeps evolving across Southeast Asia – we’re proud to see the Indonesian chapter now inspiring the Philippines.”

Significance for Indonesian Cinema