Coachella 2027: Madonna Shines Bright, No Drake in Sight

The anticipation surrounding the Coachella lineup announcement is always palpable, with fans questioning everything from artist placements to eye-catching details on the poster. This year’s headlining trio—Dua Lipa, SZA, and Tame Impala—seems to fit perfectly with the 2020s festival climate. However, while many names spark excitement, a few notable omissions have left fans buzzing. Here are our key takeaways from the Coachella 2027 lineup reveal.

Madonna’s Dance-Tent Slot is an Amazing Nod to Coachella History



Madonna’s return to the Sahara dance tent is a significant nod to Coachella’s past. In 2006, shortly after her iconic album Confessions on a Dance Floor was released, she electrified the festival stage at a time when Coachella was dominated by rock and indie acts. Despite initial skepticism, her six-song set became a defining moment that foreshadowed Coachella’s evolution toward pop music. A potential longer performance this year to celebrate her upcoming dance floor-oriented album, Confessions II, is now a fitting tribute to her legacy at the festival. —Brian Hiatt

But Hold On. Where’s Drake?



The absence of Drake from this year’s lineup sparked widespread speculation and disappointment. Even the rapper himself expressed his surprise, commenting on Coachella’s Instagram post with a crying emoji. Rumored to be headlining—his first full set at Coachella in over a decade—Drake’s performance would have marked an exciting return and an opportunity to showcase his recent material from the Iceman trilogy. Fans will have to wait another year for a potential desert appearance while collectively mourning his absence. —Angie Martoccio

And No Veteran Rock Acts? Really?



Coachella’s current lineup continues a trend of skipping veteran rock acts. Long gone are the powerhouse names like Roger Waters, Paul McCartney, or Guns N’ Roses—acts that once appealed to older fans who grew up before the year 2000. While booking some nostalgic acts like Devo and Kraftwerk in previous years offered a lifeline to older attendees, this year’s lineup presents a challenge for the Coachella parents, with few recognizable names for those of more advanced generations. —Andy Greene

Daddy Yankee Will Make His Coachella Debut



After declining an invitation to perform in 2021 due to inadequate compensation, Daddy Yankee finally joins Coachella for his highly anticipated debut. Set to appear during the “In the Desert” segment, a slot known for its elaborate production, the reggaeton star’s performance is emblematic of his storied career and reflects Coachella’s growing recognition of Latin music. While this performance is unlikely to feature his earlier hits like “Rompe” or “Gasolina,” it signals a significant milestone following the historic achievements of Bad Bunny and Karol G in previous years. —Maya Georgi

Give It Up For Independent Artists

