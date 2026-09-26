Claire Scanlon Reveals Hidden ‘Star Wars’ Gems in Love Hypothesis

The universe of “Star Wars” has long captivated audiences with its iconic locations and characters, transporting fans across galaxies. Now, the beloved franchise is making an unexpected connection through a new romantic comedy, “Love Hypothesis,” which premiered on Amazon Prime on September 23.

From Fan Fiction to Film

Starring Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman, “Love Hypothesis” features a faux-dating plot that evolves into real romance. Although it appears unrelated to George Lucas’ universe at first glance, the film’s roots are, in fact, tied to “Star Wars.” The source novel by Ali Hazelwood was initially conceived as a fan fiction centered around Kylo Ren and Rey, titled “Head Over Feet.” Over the years, Hazelwood adapted her 2018 narrative into a New York Times bestselling novel, carefully removing direct references to “Star Wars” while still embedding subtle nods for those in the know.

Unearthing the ‘Star Wars’ Connections

In an exclusive interview, director Claire Scanlon shared insights about the film’s connections to the “Star Wars” universe. She was initially unaware of the story’s fanfiction origins and its popularity within the BookTok community. “Elizabeth [Cantillon, the film’s producer] said, ‘This is based on a book about “Star Wars” fan fiction and it’s from BookTok,’” Scanlon recalls, laughing at her initial confusion.

Character Inspirations

Bateman’s character, Adam Carlsen, draws heavy inspiration from Kylo Ren, not just in personality but also in appearance. The actor happens to be married to Daisy Ridley, the iconic Rey, although Scanlon insists this connection had no influence on his casting. Notably, the film features an opening song by Gracie Abrams, daughter of J.J. Abrams, who directed two films in the latest “Star Wars” trilogy. This connection, however, was initially lost on Scanlon until fans pointed it out on social media.

Delving Deeper: Color Schemes and References

The film employs color schemes to convey deeper meanings about the characters. Adam’s almost entirely black wardrobe and monochrome office reflect his intimidating persona, while Reinhart’s character, Olive Smith, is often in colorful attire that unintentionally matches the colors of various lightsabers. Scanlon explains, “Lili just likes the color red,” acknowledging that Olive’s red outfits may echo Rey’s attire but were coincidental.

Further character details emerge through Adam’s name, which is a clear tribute to Adam Driver, the actor behind Kylo Ren. Curiously, Scanlon humorously questions if other character names were influenced by their real-life counterparts. “I know Ali named Adam after Adam Driver, but did she name Tom Benton after Tom Bateman?” she muses.

Musical Easter Eggs

Musical clues also enhance the “Star Wars” theme within “Love Hypothesis.” John Williams’ iconic themes make an appearance, especially during moments reflecting Kylo Ren’s presence, like when Adam enters a coffee shop, evoking immediate dread from onlookers. The themes echo again near the film’s climax, reinforcing the Kylo-Ren inspired narrative. Scanlon remarked that an incorporated sample of “Rey’s Theme” might not have been intentional, but could have been a clever slip by the music team.

Visual Parallels and Character Dynamics

Scanlon confirms that Olive’s high bun hairstyle shares design language with Rey’s signature hairdo, bridging another physical connection. Moments mirroring the dynamics between Kylo and Rey occur throughout the film, including when Adam carries Olive, reminiscent of a pivotal scene in “Star Wars.” While not explicitly acknowledged as a reference, Scanlon says it aligns with the narrative intentions laid out by screenwriter Sarah Rothschild.

Another allusion to “Star Wars” surfaces when Adam discusses his dark past, drawing parallels to Kylo Ren’s own struggle through mentoring relationships. His casual mention of Olive as a “rebel” may also echo Rey’s role in the Resistance, suggesting underlying connections intended by Hazelwood.

Watch the Trailer