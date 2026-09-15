Maximize Savings: Insider Tips for Early Amazon Prime Day Deals

As October approaches, Amazon‘s Prime Day is set to deliver a new wave of exceptional deals, sparking curiosity among shoppers about how these sales stack up against traditional Black Friday discounts. While specific details of the upcoming offerings remain under wraps, historical trends suggest that many Prime Day deals can rival, if not surpass, those found during the height of the holiday shopping season. With discounts reaching up to 60% or more, October Prime Day is likely to feature some of the lowest prices of the year on a range of popular products.

What’s Worth Buying During October Prime Day?

Anticipating this year’s promotions, it’s safe to predict a return of several popular brands known for their deep discounts during Prime Day. This is an opportune moment to consider luxury beauty products from Laneige, Elemis, and Peter Thomas Roth, as well as top home essentials from Keurig, Stanley, and Dyson. Additionally, fashion enthusiasts can look forward to great finds from brands like Adidas, Gap, and Tory Burch.

Moreover, as competitors like Walmart and Target gear up for their own sales, it’s crucial for shoppers to compare prices across platforms to ensure they’re securing the best deals possible.

How to Quickly Find the Best Prime Day Deals

To streamline your shopping experience and avoid the overwhelming task of sifting through thousands of offers, a smart approach is to follow E! Insider. The site will cover the latest sales leading up to October Prime Day and provide curated lists of the best deals, focusing on categories such as beauty, fashion, and home essentials.