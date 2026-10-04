Ciara Radiates Elegance on Runway with Baby Bump at Paris Fashion Week

Ciara is making waves in the fashion world and embracing motherhood simultaneously. The talented singer, known for her hits like “Goodies,” recently took to the runway during Paris Fashion Week, proudly showcasing her growing baby bump. This appearance marks a significant moment as she prepares for the arrival of her fifth child, her fourth with NFL star husband Russell Wilson.

Ciara’s Striking Runway Appearance

On October 3, the 40-year-old diva captivated the audience at the Junya Watanabe show while strutting in a form-fitting plum crop top and matching leggings that highlighted her pregnancy glow. With her ensemble featuring vibrant pink panel accents, Ciara truly turned heads as she confidently revealed a glimpse of her bare belly.

A Stylish Array of Outfits

Enhancing her striking look, Ciara layered the outfit with a chic khaki cape-style trench coat, complemented by a black baseball hat, a studded statement belt, and shiny red heels. Not one to stop at just one outfit, Ciara later returned to the runway in a similar set, this time covering her baby bump while swapping the trench coat and hat for an extravagant chandelier-style headdress that cascaded down to her knees.

Family Insights from Ciara

Ciara, who is already a mother to Sienna, 9, Win, 6, and Amora, 2—with her son Future, 12, from a previous relationship—has expressed the unique bond she shares with her children. She recently revealed that her daughter Sienna seems to have an almost instinctual awareness about her, especially during her pregnancy. “Sienna had a sixth sense about me,” she noted, adding a magical touch to their family dynamic.