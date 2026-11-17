Chrissy Teigen has a unique approach to enjoying her downtime, especially when her husband, John Legend, is out of town. The celebrated cookbook author recently shared her love for horror movies, particularly her go-to choices when she has the bedroom all to herself.

A Passion for Horror

At the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell in Los Angeles on November 14, Teigen expressed her enthusiasm for the genre, stating, “I’m a horror and gore freak.” Her favorite way to unwind involves diving into the Saw trilogy: “When I finally get to go into bed alone if John’s gone or something, I put on the Saw trilogy. I love it. It just makes me happy—horror.”

Admiration for Celebrity Peers

During the event, Teigen also praised Demi Moore, who received the Giving Tree Award for her role in The Substance, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in 2025. Teigen noted, “Seeing that psychological thriller with her? Oh, it was so good. So good!”

Finding Balance as a Mom