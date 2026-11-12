John Legend’s Heart Melts Over This Special Holiday Gift

When people think of “couple goals,” John Legend and Chrissy Teigen often come to mind. Their relationship is a perfect example of love and partnership, and it seems that their gift-giving skills are just as impressive as their romance.

Insights from John Legend

In an exclusive conversation with E!, John Legend opened up about his holiday wishlist, sharing insights into his favorite gifts and shopping preferences. He revealed what he looks forward to receiving during the holiday season and even offered a recommendation for an affordable gift under $50.

Online Shopping Over Crowds

Legend admitted that he has no patience for crowded stores, especially during the frenzy of Black Friday. “I don’t like to shop under duress, I’m more of an online shopper,” he said, highlighting his preference for a more relaxed and convenient shopping experience.

Gift Ideas You Can’t Miss

If you share Legend’s preference for online shopping, you’ll want to take note of his gift recommendations. From thoughtful presents to universal crowd-pleasers, there’s no shortage of ideas to fill your cart this holiday season.