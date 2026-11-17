In a significant legal development, a lawsuit that accused singer Selena Gomez, her mother Mandy Teefey, and The Newsette founder Daniella Pierson of defrauding investors in the mental health startup Wondermind has been dismissed. The dismissal occurred after the plaintiffs voluntarily withdrew the case following a motion to dismiss filed by Gomez’s legal team.

Selena Gomez’s Response

Selena Gomez expressed her relief over the dismissal. Her attorney Mathew S. Rosengart stated, “Selena is pleased by today’s dismissal of the case following our motion to dismiss and looks forward to putting the matter behind her.” Documented court proceedings revealed that the plaintiffs had voluntarily chosen to drop the lawsuit.

Defending Reputations

Scott Balber, the attorney for Daniella Pierson, emphasized that no settlement was paid in the case. He stated, “Ms. Pierson did nothing wrong. Apparently, the plaintiff recognized that and dismissed the complaint against her. Unfortunately, Ms. Pierson’s reputation has already been damaged by these false allegations. We are hopeful that the dismissal of the lawsuit will be the first step in restoring her good name.”

The Basis of the Lawsuit

The lawsuit, initiated in August, alleged that Gomez, Teefey, and Pierson misled investors who had contributed nearly $1.2 million to Wondermind since its launch in 2021. Investors claimed they were promised a revolutionary app along with lucrative advertising deals and high-profile celebrity endorsements. Instead, the plaintiffs accused the founders of remaining silent as the company struggled over three years, leading to its eventual decline.

Legal Position of Selena Gomez

In their motion to dismiss, Gomez’s legal team argued that her involvement in the case was unwarranted. They clarified that while she supported her mother and held a minority stake in Wondermind, she “never agreed to and did not manage” the company. Previously, Rosengart characterized the claims against Gomez as “completely meritless if not frivolous,” asserting the absurdity of linking her to any fraudulent actions.