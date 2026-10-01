Chase Infiniti Joins Star-Studded 'Portrait of God' Project

In an exciting development for the horror genre, Chase Infiniti, a Golden Globe and Emmy nominee known for her performances in “One Battle After Another” and “The Testaments,” is set to star in the upcoming film “Portrait of God.” The project will be directed by rising filmmaker Dylan Clark, who has gained recognition for his distinctive approach to horror. Lionsgate has acquired the rights to the film and has officially greenlit it for production, with notable figures Sam Raimi and Jordan Peele serving as producers.

Creative Partnership with Dylan Clark

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair, Adam Fogelson, expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with Clark, stating, “We’re delighted to deepen our creative partnership with Dylan Clark, whose remarkable talent and distinctive perspective make him one of the most exciting emerging voices in horror.” Clark is also set to make his feature film directorial debut with the highly anticipated untitled “Blair Witch” movie, which is scheduled for theatrical release next September.

A Powerhouse Team

Fogelson highlighted the strength of the creative team behind “Portrait of God,” emphasizing the combination of Infiniti’s extraordinary talent alongside the influential producers Raimi and Peele. He remarked, “With Sam and Jordan, two of the genre’s most influential producers, the extraordinary Chase Infiniti starring, and Dylan at the helm, this is an exceptional creative team. We believe they have all the ingredients for a film that is haunting, thought-provoking, and scary as hell.”

Collaboration of Horror Icons

This project marks the first collaboration between Raimi and Peele, further solidifying their positions as leading figures in the horror landscape. Raimi continues to foster his relationship with Lionsgate, which is also backing his next directorial effort, “Magic.” He will produce “Portrait of God” alongside his partner Rob Tapert through their production company, Ghost House Pictures. Peele, together with Win Rosenfeld, will also produce via their company, Monkeypaw Productions.

Production Team Details

Joining the ranks of this remarkable team is Joe Russo, who co-wrote the screenplay with Clark and will also take on the role of producer. Romel Adam and Jose Cañas will oversee the project for Ghost House, while Monkeypaw will have Chris Rosati executive producing through his first-look deal at NAT20 Films. Additionally, Scott O’Brien will supervise the project for Lionsgate, with Dan Freedman negotiating the deals on the studio’s behalf.

Future Endeavors and Statements

As Dylan Clark prepares for the launch of his “Blair Witch” reboot, he expressed his excitement about “Portrait of God” finding a home at Lionsgate. “With ‘Blair Witch,’ I’m experiencing firsthand the trust Lionsgate places in its filmmakers, and I couldn’t be happier that ‘Portrait of God’ has found a home there as well,” Clark stated. He also praised Infiniti, noting her impressive performance in “One Battle After Another” and her status as one of the most promising young actors today.

Representation

Clark is represented by UTA, 3 Arts, and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis, while Infiniti is represented by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and the Lede Company.