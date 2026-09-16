Chase Infiniti's Breakthrough Moment in 'The Julia Set'

The recently unveiled film “The Julia Set” has taken center stage at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), surprising audiences and critics alike. In her feature directorial debut, Niki Byrne has created a compelling narrative that showcases the extraordinary abilities of newcomer Chase Infiniti, who plays a math prodigy grappling with an abusive boyfriend and an academic landscape that undervalues her talent.

The Power of Performance

Critics have lauded Infiniti’s performance, noting her portrayal of Julia as a seamless blend of brilliance and vulnerability. Owen Gleiberman of Variety praised her for embodying Julia’s “off-the-charts intelligence” with finesse and remarked, “We’re rooting for her emotional salvation, but we’re also rooting for her to dazzle the universe with her talent.”

Intrigued by Julia’s journey, we witness her recruited into a study group preparing for the Putnam Test—a highly prestigious six-hour math competition for undergraduates. As Julia navigates her burgeoning romance with her teacher’s assistant, Pascal, played by Christopher Briney, she is torn between her extraordinary gifts and the complex dynamics of an unhealthy relationship.

A Unique Path to Filmmaking

During TIFF, Variety connected with Byrne and Infiniti to discuss the film’s themes, the journey to creation, and their personal experiences. Byrne explained her unconventional path to becoming a writer-director, stating, “Everything I’ve done makes sense in reverse.” She elaborated on how her experiences, including taking a master class with Martin Scorsese and tackling various roles on set, shaped her directorial vision.

Reflecting on the challenges of acting, Byrne remarked, “When acting is done poorly, it’s the easiest job on set. When it’s done well, it’s by far the hardest.” She penned “The Julia Set” during the COVID lockdown and connected with her producers to find the right actress to bring Julia to life—a search that serendipitously led her to Infiniti in a Koreatown coffee shop.

Bridging Personal and Professional Experiences

Infiniti shared her journey to embodying Julia, noting, “I was instantly drawn to it because Julia is a wonderful human being.” She related to the character’s struggle with self-identity and the fear of showcasing her talents, recounting a period in her life when she was navigating similar challenges. “Everyone has [a Pascal] in their life,” she said, emphasizing the universality of Julia’s story.

The film dives into the complexity of relationships and societal expectations, as Julia must confront her identity as a woman of color in an abusive relationship with a wealthy white boyfriend. Infiniti articulated, “Women of color don’t have the luxury of thinking only about themselves…They’re thinking for everyone around them. This is especially true in an abusive relationship.”

Behind the Scenes Emotional Depth

Byrne recounted an emotionally charged scene filmed late at night, where the crew was moved to tears as they witnessed the raw intensity of an encounter between Julia and Pascal. “There were a lot of tears on set that night,” Byrne said, revealing the depth of connection shared by the cast and crew during the shoot.

Musical Aspirations and Future Projects

In addition to her film work, Infiniti is gaining attention for her recent appearance in the Ateez music video for “Bad.” She expressed her adoration for the group, sharing her excitement about the experience. “I would love to sing and dance in a musical,” she said, hinting at her aspirations beyond acting.