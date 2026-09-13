Catch the Exciting Ohio State vs. Texas Longhorns Showdown

In what promises to be a thrilling matchup, the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes will travel to face the No. 4 Texas Longhorns. This contest is being hailed as one of the most anticipated early games of the college football season, especially after both teams secured convincing victories in their opening games. With star players like Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin and Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning gearing up for the showdown, fans can expect a high-stakes clash.

Game Preview: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Texas Longhorns

Both teams boast impressive lineups filled with potential Heisman Trophy contenders. Alongside Sayin, Ohio State features standout wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, while Manning leads the Longhorns offense. The current match will mark a critical test for both squads as they look to solidify their standings early in the season.

The last encounter between these two powerhouses saw Ohio State coming out on top, defeating Texas 14-7 in front of their home crowd. Now, as they meet at Texas, the Longhorns will be looking to not only reclaim bragging rights but also avoid a third consecutive loss to the Buckeyes, making this home game crucial for their aspirations.

When and Where to Watch

The highly anticipated matchup between the Buckeyes and Longhorns will take place on Saturday, September 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET. ABC will be broadcasting the game live, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, and Laura Rutledge providing commentary and analysis throughout the event.

Streaming Options for Ohio State vs. Texas