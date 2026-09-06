Texas Band Aims for Lasting Impact After Viral Luke Combs Collab

In 2023, country music star Luke Combs collaborated with the Texas-based band Wilder Blue for a captivating cover of Steve Young’s classic “Seven Bridges Road.” This partnership provided a boost in visibility for the indie band, though frontman Zane Williams remains grounded about their newfound recognition. “Our friends think we’ve blown up,” he remarks, standing inside the RV the band uses for life on the road instead of a tour bus.

Despite not achieving overnight fame, the collaboration with Combs has undeniably elevated the Wilder Blue’s profile. “He personally leveled us up,” says guitarist Paul Eason, reflecting on the impact of Combs’ endorsement. Their trajectory has changed, allowing the band to tour across the country consistently and invest in new projects, such as their recent album, Cinco, released last month.

Cinco marks the Wilder Blue’s fifth studio album and their first since 2025’s Still in the Runnin’. This latest record features a blend of their signature five-part harmonies and contributions from several well-known Texas musicians, including a notable guest appearance by Tracy Byrd. “We collaborated with a bunch of songwriters, and we had some new musicians in the studio. That’s all a new thing for us,” shares multi-player Andy Rogers.

After years of releasing solo work in Texas, Williams formed the Wilder Blue in 2019, bringing together experienced musicians. Their dedication to producing fresh, consistent music comes in response to the current demands of the indie music scene, where audiences often expect new albums yearly. “We pretty much try to create new music as a discipline — put it on the calendar and do it,” Williams explains. “Keep our nose on the grindstone.”

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With drummer Lyndon Hughes producing Cinco, the band explored their sound at Sonic Ranch studio in Tornillo, Texas, located near El Paso. “We went in there searching for some sounds that make us excited,” Williams recalls. What they produced showcases the band’s harmonies and Williams’ signature baritone while expanding their musical boundaries. Tracks like “Sinners and Strays,” a high-tempo waltz, offer autobiographical reflections on collaboration and resilience, while “Texas Women” combines spoken word and layered percussion as a tribute to women in tight-fitting jeans, featuring Byrd’s vocals. A bluegrass-inspired cover of Bruce Hauser’s 1978 track “Wild Western Windblown Band” also appears on the album.

“I always thought it was up our alley,” Williams comments about the bluegrass cover, highlighting its suitability for the band’s style. “There’s space for Andy to play, and at that arc in our recording session, we felt we needed an up-tempo song.”

Interestingly, the band incorporated AI technology, specifically the AI music tool Suno, into their creative process. Although it has sparked controversy, as other artists have sued Suno for allegedly misusing their identities, the Wilder Blue found it beneficial during the demo phase. “You could basically take all of the unrecorded songs that we had in our bucket and demo them 15 different ways,” says Williams. Not everyone embraced the AI approach equally, but it significantly shaped the band’s recording experience.

Williams hopes that the sonic adventures presented in Cinco will convert newcomers, particularly those attracted by “Seven Bridges Road,” into long-term fans. “Our goal is to be able to draw five hundred to a thousand people nationwide, wherever we go,” he shares. “That would be the level where we can really make a comfortable living.” The band has no intention of stopping until they reach that goal.

The Wilder Blue’s upcoming tour will take them across the Midwest and Southwest in September and October, culminating in California as they open for Paul Cauthen in early November.

“I’m pumped up for people to be able to hear new music,” Hughes says, reflecting on the positive impact their music can have. He shares a memorable encounter with a soldier stationed overseas who expressed how their songs provided comfort amidst challenging times, emphasizing the rewarding nature of their journey. “Stories like that, they just make you feel like, OK, this is worth it.”