Carrot Top Opens Up After Shocking Hospital Stay

Carrot Top, the renowned comedian whose real name is Scott Thompson, took to Instagram on Saturday to express his gratitude towards fans following a recent health crisis. This marks his first public statement since a serious suicide attempt and subsequent hospitalization on September 18.

A Message of Gratitude

In his heartfelt post, the 61-year-old artist reflected on the overwhelming support he has received during this challenging time. “I’m truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support, prayers, and well wishes I’ve received over the past couple of weeks. Every message, text, and kind thought has meant more to me than you know,” he wrote. He also expressed his inability to respond to each individual message but indicated that he has felt the love from his fans deeply. “Thank you for being there for me during this time. It truly means the world to me!”

Return to the Stage

Carrot Top concluded his message with an orange heart emoji and announced his return to the stage at the Luxor Hotel & Casino on October 19, promising an 8 p.m. show. His residency continues at the MGM property, and he is anticipated to bring laughter back to his fans soon.

Show of Support

The comedian’s post attracted an outpouring of encouragement in the comments section, with notable figures like stand-up comedian Jay Mohr stating, “LOVE LOVE LOVE,” Emmy winner Hannah Einbinder chiming in with, “Love you Scott,” and songwriter Sarah Hudson also sharing her love for him.

Recent Public Appearances

Carrot Top has made two public appearances with his mother at a local Las Vegas church on October 4 and October 11. While paparazzi captured images from these outings, he had not previously addressed his mental health situation outside of a brief statement from his publicist.

Focus on Health and Recovery

His representative reported to media outlets, including TMZ, that “Mr. Thompson is currently recovering, surrounded by his family and those closest to him. His focus is on his health and recovery, and we ask that his privacy be respected at this time.” This announcement followed troubling allegations involving extortion over sexually explicit content allegedly featuring Carrot Top, where it was reported that a man named Brian Evans threatened to file a recording unless a settlement of $500,000 was paid.