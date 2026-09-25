Hannah Einbinder Responds Following Arrest at UN Protest

Hannah Einbinder took to social media to share her thoughts following her arrest during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was in New York City for his address to the United Nations. The incident occurred on Thursday, as activists gathered to express their opposition to the Prime Minister’s visit amid ongoing tensions in the region.

Einbinder’s Powerful Statement

In her Instagram Story, the Hacks star stated, “If the pictures of my friends and me getting arrested in protest of Netanyahu’s shameful visit to New York draw attention to anything, let it be to the devastating genocidal war Israel is waging against people of Palestine and Southern Lebanon—to the settler attacks, the home demolitions, the bombing of people as they sleep; to the crimes that happen every SINGLE day but garner almost no international press coverage.” She expressed her belief that the U.S. government has the ability to intervene and halt the violence but instead chooses to support leaders responsible for such actions.

Details of the Protest

Einbinder was among roughly 100 protesters who were reportedly arrested, alongside notable figures like actress Susan Sarandon and comedian Caleb Hearon. The protest took place just before Netanyahu addressed the UN General Assembly, with other attendees including Cynthia Nixon and Saturday Night Live star Sarah Sherman.

Critique of U.S. Political Leadership

In her message, Einbinder called for accountability from both Republican and Democratic leaders, saying, “The fact that the orchestrator of all this bloodshed is roaming freely in our cities is an indictment of BOTH REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS who enable and protect architects of genocide like Netanyahu. Let us not mistake the spectacle for the story: genocide is the headline, and it is time for it to end.” She also shared a link in her story for followers to donate to the organization Pal Humanity.

Response from Law Enforcement

A spokesperson from the New York City Police Department reported that they responded to calls about an “unscheduled demonstration” blocking an intersection. The NYPD Community Affairs Bureau issued warnings to protesters to disperse, but when these warnings were ignored, multiple individuals, including Einbinder, were taken into custody.

Advocacy for Palestinian Rights

Einbinder has been a prominent advocate for Palestinian rights. In a previous speech at the 2025 Emmys, she made headlines by saying, “I just wanna say, finally, go birds, fuck ICE and free Palestine,” encapsulating her commitment to various social justice issues.