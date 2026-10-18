Carrot Top Opens Up About Heartbreaking Suicide Attempt

Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, has taken to social media to express his heartfelt gratitude following a challenging month. The comedian, who was hospitalized in Las Vegas after a suicide attempt on September 18, is now publicly thanking his fans for their overwhelming support.

A Heartfelt Message to Fans

In an emotional Instagram post shared on October 17, Carrot Top reflected on the outpouring of love, support, prayers, and well wishes he received during this difficult time. Accompanying a photo of himself smiling on stage, he wrote, “I’m truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support, prayers, and well wishes I’ve received over the past couple of weeks. Every message, text, and kind thought has meant more to me than you know.”

Feeling the Love

Carrot Top, now 61, acknowledged that although he has not been able to respond to every message personally, he deeply appreciates each and every one. “While I haven’t been able to respond to everyone individually, please know that I’ve felt your love and appreciate each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart,” he added. “Thank you for being there for me during this time. It truly means the world to me!”

Looking Ahead to the Stage

In a sign of resilience, Carrot Top also announced his return to the stage, scheduled for October 19, where he will perform his nightly comedy special at the Luxor Hotel and Casino—where he has entertained audiences for over 20 years.