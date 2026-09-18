Carly Rae Jepsen's 'Day and Night' Captures Her Heartfelt Journey

Carly Rae Jepsen has unveiled her highly anticipated eighth studio album, Day and Night, released on Friday. This expansive 24-track double album offers listeners a genuine and introspective exploration of the contrasting ways she engages with music throughout the day and night. Jepsen describes Day as “more organic,” while Night leans into a “synth-based” and “more experimental” sound. The Canadian pop sensation asserts that both sides of the album are equally dreamy.

In her Instagram post, Jepsen elaborated on the album’s unique character, stating, “This album has two sides, and if I could perfume it in a bottle for you, Day would be like jasmine star or daffodils when you really get your nose in there, and Night would be the ocean breeze, pine, and citrus.”

Originally announced in June, Day and Night ultimately evolved into a double album—a project that Jepsen described as a “dream come true.” Initially, she had no plans for a double album, which she likened in an interview with Range magazine to a “stream of consciousness poem.” It was a spontaneous creative journey that unfolded naturally.

Jepsen shared her artistic vision, saying, “I just liked the idea of making the music I wanted to listen to, and I was drawn to these two really different lanes. There’s just two different directions. They belong together because they encapsulate where I’m at right now musically, and one without the other doesn’t really capture the full picture.”

Exploring the Album

The album features a selection of singles, showcasing her artistry and evolution. Notable tracks include “ On Wires ,” a introspective piano-heavy piece about yearning; “ After All ,” a disco-inflected celebration of married life and motherhood; and “ Don’t Leave Me on the Dance Floor ,” a groovy, ABBA-inspired track that tackles fears of abandonment. Additionally, Jepsen’s spirited anthem, “ Motivation ,” has been referred to as a “family anthem.” Her fifth single, “Versailles,” inspired by Sofia Coppola’s 2006 film Marie Antoinette, was released alongside the album.

Jepsen’s Creative Path

In an interview with Vogue, Jepsen articulated her approach to songwriting, saying, “I feel like in order to write about love or heartbreak or any emotion, you just have to have felt it. I have to know what I’m talking about emotionally, or I’m not going to be able to write for shit.” This personal touch is evident in her work, elevating her music with authenticity and resonance.

At 40, Jepsen is navigating a pivotal moment in her life, balancing her flourishing career with personal milestones like marriage and motherhood. Alongside her music endeavors, she is also crafting the score for Lena Dunham’s upcoming Broadway adaptation of 10 Things I Hate About You. Reflecting on her career, Jepsen shared, “Where I’ve landed now in my career is the sweet spot. I can live a life, go to the grocery store, have a family, tour music that I love and have an audience. That’s a very hard-earned, balanced thing that we’ve had to work at.”

Jepsen, who gained fame in 2011 with her viral hit “ Call Me Maybe ,” has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. After being encouraged by Justin Bieber, who tweeted about the single, Jepsen signed with Scooter Braun’s Schoolboy Records in February 2012, propelling her to stardom.

The Journey After Massive Success

However, Jepsen’s journey has not been without its challenges. She has spoken candidly about the pressure to produce a follow-up hit after the success of “Call Me Maybe,” navigating the complexities of fame and the music industry. Remembering this tumultuous time, she shared with the Hollywood Reporter, “If I’m being honest, I felt a little voice from inside screaming at me to hold on to why I started.”

Her third studio album, Emotion, released in 2015, marked a turning point. Infused with ’80s synth-pop influences and profound songwriting, it has been received as a modern pop classic. Jepsen’s bold new look and carefree attitude during this era reflected her newfound confidence and desire to create music that resonated with her true self.

Right Where She Belongs