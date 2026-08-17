Broadway Premiere Date Announced for Carly Rae Jepsen's Musical

The much-anticipated musical adaptation of the beloved 1999 film 10 Things I Hate About You is set to begin its Broadway performances on August 17, 2027. This iconic romantic comedy, which famously starred Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles, will be reimagined on stage with a fresh perspective from a talented team.

Creative Team and Production Details

The musical features an impressive score with music and lyrics by Carly Rae Jepsen and Ethan Gruska, while the book is penned by Lena Dunham and playwright Jessica Huang. The direction and choreography will be handled by Christopher Wheeldon, known for his work on hits such as MJ and An American in Paris.

About the Story

Drawing inspiration from Shakespeare’s The Taming of The Shrew, the plot follows the rebellious character Kat Stratford (originally portrayed by Stiles) and her suitor, Patrick Verona (originally played by Ledger). The storyline centers around Patrick being paid to date Kat so that Cameron James (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) can pursue her younger sister, Bianca (Larisa Oleynik), adhering to their father’s strict dating rules. The film not only captivated audiences with its witty dialogue but also featured notable performances, including those from Allison Janney and Larry Miller.

Theater and Presentation Details

While the exact Broadway theater and the opening night date have yet to be announced, the production will premiere directly on Broadway without an out-of-town tryout. However, a public presentation will be held in New York before the official opening, allowing audiences a preview of the show.

Broadway Debuts and Production Partnership

This production marks the Broadway debut for Lena Dunham, who gained fame for creating and starring in the hit series Girls. Carly Rae Jepsen, in addition to her successful music career, previously appeared on Broadway in the 2014 production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.