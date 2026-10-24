Captivating Moments from Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians 2026

Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians Event 2026: A Night of Fun and Creativity

The vibrant atmosphere of Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians event, held on October 23, 2026, at United Theater in Los Angeles, was nothing short of electric. The night was highlighted by the witty charm of Saturday Night Live cast member and emcee James Austin Johnson, who brought a lighthearted spirit to the gathering. Johnson entertained the crowd by jokingly telling artists Malcolm Todd and Don Toliver that they were simply hanging out in his living room, complete with an eclectic mix of lamps and a giant ashtray.

Image Credit: Anna Lee for Rolling Stone

This unique gathering seamlessly blended humor, music, and camaraderie, showcasing moments of genuine connection and creativity among some of today’s most influential artists. The interactions highlighted not just the talent of the musicians but also the joy of sharing experiences and stories in a relaxed setting. As the night unfolded, it became clear that this event was more than just a celebration of artistry; it was a heartfelt tribute to the bonds formed through music.