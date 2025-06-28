Can the Producer of ‘Barbie’ and ‘Twisters’ Achieve F1 Success?

Kevin Weaver, a prominent name in the world of blockbuster soundtracks, has made a significant mark with his work on films like Barbie and Twisters. Now, with his eyes set on the upcoming film F1, Weaver aims to continue his winning streak. This article delves into Weaver’s strategic approach and the anticipated success of the F1 soundtrack, exploring the intricate blend of talent and creativity he brings to the table.

The Hitmaker’s Formula for Success

Studio executives seeking a hit soundtrack often turn to Kevin Weaver, the West Coast President of Atlantic Records. Known for his ability to curate star-studded musical lineups, Weaver played a crucial role in the Grammy-winning Barbie soundtrack and the soon-to-be-certified platinum Twisters album. His knack for creating chart-topping soundtracks has made him a sought-after collaborator in the film industry.

A New Challenge with ‘F1’

With F1 hitting theaters, Weaver aims to recreate his success by crafting a soundtrack that resonates with audiences worldwide. The film’s music, composed by Zimmer, is already making waves on streaming platforms. Weaver’s involvement with industry giants like Jerry Bruckheimer, Joe Kosinski, Brad Pitt, and Lewis Hamilton promises a creative powerhouse of a soundtrack, ready to captivate fans of both music and motorsport.

A Diverse Soundtrack for a Global Audience

The F1 soundtrack boasts an eclectic mix of global superstars, ranging from Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy to Rosé and Doja Cat. This diverse lineup bridges genres from Latin and EDM to country and hip-hop. Weaver’s intention was to capture the essence of F1, drawing inspiration from his firsthand experiences at Grand Prix events around the world. He describes the atmosphere as an “experiential” mood board filled with vibrancy and energy.

Collaborations and Creativity in Motion

Weaver’s collaborative effort with Apple TV+ Head of Music, David Taylor, and other key partners, highlighted the importance of music in enhancing the cinematic experience. Their meetings with Kosinski and Bruckheimer were pivotal in shaping a soundtrack that would integrate seamlessly with the film’s dynamic visuals. Weaver describes the process as a seamless journey from concept to creation, with artists like Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran eagerly onboard.

The singles released prior to the film’s premiere, including Sheeran’s “Drive” and McRae’s “Just Keep Watching,” set the stage for the soundtrack’s anticipated success. While these tracks hadn’t yet become breakout hits, Weaver was optimistic that the film’s box office performance would propel them into the spotlight.

Looking Ahead

Kevin Weaver’s aspiration goes beyond commercial success; he aims to create soundtracks that resonate culturally and impactfully. Although he acknowledges that matching the phenomenal success of Barbie might be challenging, he hopes the F1 soundtrack will become synonymous with the sport itself. With a new project on the horizon tied to a significant media property, Weaver’s quest to move culture through music continues with unyielding passion and vision.