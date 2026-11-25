Following the disturbing arrests of Sofia Hernandez Meija and her father, Ricardo Larrondo Mendo, by masked federal immigration officers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, outrage and protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have surged. The incident, which occurred as the pair boarded their flight, has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for action from various figures, including musician Brandi Carlile.

Brandi Carlile’s Call to Action

On Tuesday, Carlile took to social media to voice her horror at the video capturing the father and daughter’s detention. “I, along with many of you, have seen the horrific video this week of a father and daughter being violently detained by ICE agents at the Seattle Airport. The horror and heartache I experienced watching this, hearing their cries of desperation and fear, cannot be overstated,” she stated, emphasizing the emotional weight of witnessing such an event.

With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, Carlile highlighted the stark contrast between her own potential family gatherings and the experiences of those marginalized by ICE policies. “Many of us will be doing the same in the coming weeks as we gather with those we love for the holidays. The ability to do so safely, to have a home we can return to, to have the freedom of movement and travel without fear is one we all deserve,” she noted, urging her followers to consider the ongoing threat faced by immigrants and their families across the U.S. She added, “That right is being threatened across the U.S every day for immigrants and their families and we need to do something about it.”

Channeling Distress into Action

Carlile encouraged her audience to transform their distress into tangible action. She urged them to donate to the Looking Out Foundation, which supports various organizations dedicated to protecting immigrants, refugees, asylum seekers, and those navigating ICE detention in Washington state and beyond. “Support organizations working to protect immigrants by donating here,” she included, providing a link to the donation page.

For those unable to contribute financially, Carlile suggested reaching out to local representatives, encouraging people to express their discontent with ICE by calling (202) 224-3121 and delivering a simple yet powerful message: “Abolish ICE.”

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