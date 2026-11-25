As audiences tune in to watch the dazzling performances on Dancing With the Stars, one question often arises: how much do the celebrities earn for their time on the dance floor? The financial compensation for contestants has been a subject of interest, with reports shedding light on the typical earnings and possible variations depending on a contestant’s success in the competition.

Base Salary and Earnings Structure

Citing multiple sources, Variety reported in 2019 that contestants of Dancing With the Stars start off with a base payment of $125,000, covering both the rehearsal period and the initial two weeks of the competition. As they progress through the weeks, their earnings can increase significantly, with the potential to earn up to a maximum of $295,000 if they continue to perform well and last longer in the series.

Insights from Bobby Bones

However, not all contestants adhere to these figures. Bobby Bones, who won season 27 in 2018 alongside pro dancer Sharna Burgess, revealed on the Trading Secrets podcast hosted by Jason Tartick that his earnings surpassed typical reports. “That show pays OK,” Bones remarked during a September 2025 episode. He explained, “First episode, no money. Second episode, $10,000. I think it’s like, $10,000, $10,000, $20,000, $20,000. It ends up being $50,000 an episode if you last.” Bones noted that he ultimately earned close to $400,000 through his participation in the show, with a base salary of around $110,000.

Unverified Earnings

It is important to note that ABC has not publicly confirmed any of these figures, leaving the exact financial details of contestant earnings somewhat ambiguous. Nonetheless, the structure of pay suggests a substantial potential for earnings, particularly for contestants who succeed in advancing through the competition rounds.