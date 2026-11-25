New York Knicks star OG Anunoby has made headlines once again, this time for partnering with Skechers to launch a new limited-edition sneaker. Following his incredible performance during the team’s NBA championship run, the SKX Nexus “NYC Blue” pays homage to the Knicks’ team colors and the unforgettable game-winning tip-in that helped clinch their title.

Skechers and Anunoby: A Winning Collaboration

The SKX Nexus “NYC Blue” sneakers are released in the iconic colorway worn by Anunoby during the pivotal moment of the NBA Finals. This striking shade mirrors that of the Knicks’ uniforms, enhanced by vibrant orange laces and accents that complete the official team colors, celebrating Anunoby’s contributions on the court.

Performance-Driven Design

The new sneakers are designed with athletes in mind, featuring a breathable and flexible mesh upper, enhanced ankle support, and a 5GEN midsole that promises superior cushioning. The shoes are equipped with a Goodyear outsole, providing optimal traction during intense gameplay. With OG’s logo prominently displayed on the sockliner and tongue, along with his signature embroidered on the heel, these sneakers are not only functional but also personal.

Features That Elevate Play

Skechers emphasizes that the SKX Nexus is crafted to enhance performance. The lightweight materials and supportive silhouette are complemented by a cushioned insole and a strategically designed forefoot traction pattern, allowing for quick cuts and agile maneuvers on the court.

Collector’s Item and Availability

Each limited-edition pair ships in a specially designed box and includes collectible enamel pins showcasing Knicks motifs, making them a must-have for fans and sneaker collectors alike. Available in men’s sizes ranging from 4 to 17, these unisex basketball shoes cater to a wide audience.

A Long-Awaited Release

The SKX Nexus NYC Blue was first announced for pre-orders in June and is now officially available for purchase on Skechers.com. Anunoby’s Player Edition shoe marks a significant milestone for Skechers Basketball, celebrating the brand’s first-ever championship win and its emergence in the performance footwear market.

Endorsement and Future Prospects