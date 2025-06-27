Brad Pitt’s Film Features Lewis Hamilton and F1 Icons

The excitement surrounding Brad Pitt’s upcoming film “F1” is palpable, with Pitt starring alongside Damson Idris and featuring appearances from real-life Formula One drivers. This highly anticipated movie immerses viewers in the high-octane world of Formula One racing and showcases some of the sport’s biggest names, including Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. The film, which releases on June 27, promises a breathtaking depiction of racing, real cars, and actual events. Discover more about the iconic racers featured in this thrilling cinematic experience.

Inside the “F1” Film

In “F1,” Brad Pitt portrays Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula One driver making a comeback to mentor rookie teammate Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris. The fictitious Apex Grand Prix team sets the stage for intense racing action. Apart from Pitt and Idris, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Javier Bardem, and others, adding depth to the storytelling.

During the New York City premiere, Pitt revealed the rigorous training process involving real race cars, telling Variety, “We ended up driving for about two years.” This dedication reflects the film’s commitment to authenticity and thrills audiences can expect.

Collaborating with racing legend Lewis Hamilton, who helped craft the script and produce through his company, Dawn Apollo Films, “F1” captures the essence of the sport. Filming at renowned events like the British and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix further lends credibility to the project.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton: Key Players

Featuring in the film is Max Verstappen, the formidable Dutch driver with four World Driver’s Championship titles, renowned for his dominant run with Red Bull. Verstappen’s legacy in the racing world continues to grow as he builds on the family tradition of excellence.

Equally iconic is Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time World Drivers’ Champion from the UK. Known for his groundbreaking achievements as the first Black driver in Formula One, Hamilton’s involvement in “F1” enhances the film’s credibility and allure, as he continues racing for Ferrari.

Other Notable Drivers

The film enlists several other distinguished Formula One drivers, each bringing their own dynamic to the narrative. Lando Norris, representing McLaren, has become a fan favorite with his impressive performances since 2019. French driver Esteban Ocon gained attention with his first win in 2021 and now races for Haas.

Fernando Alonso, a two-time World Champion from Spain, competes for Aston Martin and adds veteran gravitas to the film. His remarkable dual victories in Formula One and the World Endurance Championship underline his storied career.

A Global Cast of Racing Talent

Actors portraying racers in “F1” come from diverse backgrounds, reflecting the international nature of the sport. Daniel Ricciardo, the charismatic Australian known as the “Honey Badger,” brings his reputation for fearless racing and jovial personality. Similarly, Alexander Albon represents both Thai and British heritage, currently racing for Atlassian Williams.

Additional figures like Charles Leclerc from Ferrari, Sergio Pérez, and George Russell further diversify the lineup, ensuring the film captures the global flair of Formula One racing.

With its release, “F1” promises to deliver a captivating blend of drama, speed, and the extraordinary world of racing as seen through the lens of Brad Pitt and some of the most skilled drivers in the sport.