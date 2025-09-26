Camila Cabello’s Heartwarming Wedding Serenade for Bride and Father

In a heartwarming turn of events, Camila Cabello surprised a bride and her father with a personal serenade during their wedding celebration in Iowa. The touching moment, captured on video, showcases how Cabello offered to sing “First Man,” a song she wrote about her own father, as Kelli Elsen danced with her dad, Mike Murray. This remarkable gesture from the beloved singer not only made the day unforgettable for the couple but also highlighted the special bond shared between fathers and daughters. The montage of the serenade is making waves on social media, drawing in viewers who appreciate the heartfelt nature of the surprise. Table of Contents A Special Song for a Memorable Moment

Taking a Chance

Viral Magic

Deep Connections

A Special Song for a Memorable Moment Two years prior to her big day, Kelli Elsen knew exactly which song she wanted to play for her father-daughter dance: “First Man” by Camila Cabello. Elsen, who recently wed near Iowa City, Iowa, could never have anticipated the extraordinary way in which this cherished moment would unfold. Just the night before her wedding, while staying at a local hotel with her family, she discovered that Cabello was also in the vicinity.

Taking a Chance “I told my mom, I’m like, ‘Should I go say something?’ and she’s like, ‘Yeah, Kelli, everything happens for a reason. You always say that,’” Elsen recalled. Bolstered by her mother’s encouragement, she made her way over to Cabello, introducing herself and sharing her dreams for the father-daughter dance. To her amazement, “without hesitation,” Cabello offered to sing “First Man” for her. This spontaneous act of kindness transformed an already special day into something truly magical.

Viral Magic The heartwarming surprise quickly went viral on TikTok, with videos showcasing Cabello’s heartfelt speech and performance as Elsen danced with her father. The singer, who mentioned she was in town for another wedding, revealed the personal connection she felt to the song. “I wrote ‘First Man’ about my own dad,” she shared, emphasizing the significance of the bond between a daughter and her father. “I’m such a daddy’s girl, and I feel like, your dad, if you’re lucky, is your first love, is your first hero.”