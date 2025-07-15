Camila Cabello Joins Elite Management Roster with Harry Styles

Camila Cabello, the renowned pop sensation, has officially signed with Full Stop Management, the esteemed agency that also represents iconic artists like Harry Styles, John Mayer, and Tate McRae. This strategic move marks a significant shift in Cabello’s career, as she joins a powerhouse team adept at steering top-tier musical talents. By aligning with Full Stop, Cabello aims to propel her career to new heights, leveraging the expertise of some of the industry’s best.

New Management, New Beginnings

A source confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Camila Cabello has embarked on this new journey under the guidance of Jeffrey Azoff, Tina Kennedy, Maria Chon, and Gian Mitchell—with Mitchell transitioning from her previous management team. Cabello made this decision following her separation from long-time manager Roger Gold, who co-founded 300 Entertainment. Full Stop, led by Irving and Jeffrey Azoff, boasts a roster of high-profile clients, making it a fitting new home for Cabello’s burgeoning career.

Global Tour and Recent Achievements

Despite the management transition, Cabello remains active and dynamic in her professional endeavors. She recently completed a successful European leg of her “Yours, C” tour, with upcoming performances scheduled in Taiwan, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, and Brazil. This ongoing tour reflects her global appeal and commitment to her fans worldwide.

Transitions and Milestones

Cabello’s latest management deal follows closely after the release of her fourth solo album, “C, XOXO,” in June 2024. This album, her inaugural project with Universal Music’s Interscope, debuted at Number 13 on Billboard’s 200 Albums chart. It signified a departure from her previous label, Sony’s Epic Records, which delivered her first three albums. As the most successful solo act stemming from Fifth Harmony, Cabello’s transition to Full Stop Management is pivotal as she continues to shape her solo career.

Fifth Harmony and Future Prospects

While Cabello forges ahead, there is potential for developments within her former group, Fifth Harmony. Reports from The Hollywood Reporter suggest discussions of a potential reunion, featuring a tour and documentary, are in progress. This possible reunion could catalyze further opportunities for its members, both collaboratively and individually.

Camila Cabello’s decision to join Full Stop Management underscores her strategic vision to evolve her already impressive career. With a new team by her side and ongoing global engagements, the future looks promising for this talented artist.