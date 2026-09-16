Busan Unveils Esteemed Jury for Mecenat and Film Awards

The 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) is set to take place from October 6-15 at the Busan Cinema Center and various venues throughout Busan. In anticipation of this prestigious event, the festival has announced the appointment of jury members for four significant award categories: the BIFF Mecenat Award, the Sonje Award, the Netpac Award, and the Fipresci Award.

BIFF Mecenat Award Jury

The BIFF Mecenat Award, which recognizes an exceptional Korean or Asian documentary within the Wide Angle Competition, carries a prize of KRW10 million (approximately $7,300). This year, the award will be judged by Rintu Thomas, Kim Taeil, and Zhou Hao. Rintu Thomas is renowned for co-directing “Writing With Fire” (2021), a film that garnered a Peabody Award, an Oscar nomination, and two prizes at Sundance. Kim Taeil is known for his long-term project, the People’s World History series, which includes films from “No Name Stars” (2010) to “Again the Wind Blows” (2022), and has previously won both the Woonpa Award and the BIFF Mecenat Award for “Annyong, Sayonara” (2005) and “Raining Dust” (2025). Zhou Hao, a former journalist, has created observational documentaries that explore the dynamics of urban change and ordinary lives, including award-winning works like “Cotton” (2014) and “The Chinese Mayor” (2015).

Sonje Award Jury

The Sonje Award, also with a prize of KRW10 million ($7,300), honors outstanding Korean or Asian short films within the Wide Angle Competition. The jury for this award consists of Anuparna Roy, Abinash Bikram Shah, and Lee Ranhee. Anuparna Roy’s films, including “Songs of Forgotten Trees” (2025) and “Lovers in the Blue Night” (2026), premiered in the Horizons section at the Venice Film Festival, earning various accolades. Abinash Bikram Shah, a graduate of the Chanel x BIFF Asian Film Academy, gained recognition when his film “Elephants in the Fog” (2026) won the Jury Prize in Un Certain Regard at Cannes. Lee Ranhee transitioned from theater acting and production into filmmaking, creating works like “A Perm” (2009), “A Leave” (2020), and “The Final Semester” (2024), which focus on the experiences of women who have moved across borders for work and young people entering their careers.

Netpac Award Jury

The Netpac Award, presented by the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema, honors an outstanding film in the Vision section and will be judged by Nina Kochelyaeva, Matthew Poon, and Lee Dongha. Nina Kochelyaeva leads the Department for the Development and Approbation of Film Education Methods at VGIK, the Gerasimov Institute of Cinematography, and has served on various selection committees globally as a scholar, documentary filmmaker, and programmer. Matthew Poon is a senior project manager at HKIFF Industry, actively participating as a juror and speaker at international festivals and markets. Lee Dongha, CEO of Redpeter Films and chairperson of the Producers Guild of Korea, has an impressive production portfolio that includes box office hits such as “Train to Busan” (2016) and “Peninsula” (2020), alongside “Dora” (2026), which is included in this year’s BIFF selection.

Fipresci Award Jury

The Fipresci Award, which recognizes artistic achievement in a film from the Vision section, will see its winner chosen by Ma Xingxu, Teresa Vena, and Roh Chul-hwan. Ma Xingxu is a film critic and editor with expertise in festival reporting and contemporary auteur cinema interviews. Teresa Vena, trained in history, art history, and Spanish philology in Geneva, has carved out a dual career between Berlin and Switzerland, engaging in writing and curation across both art and film. Additionally, she frequently plays roles as jury and programmer at international festivals. Roh Chul-hwan, an academic at Inha University, focuses his research on policy issues in film and media while also exploring visual storytelling.