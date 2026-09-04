Could ‘Wild Horse Nine’ Break John Malkovich’s 30-Year Oscar Streak?

John Malkovich may finally have the secret weapon he needs for an Oscar win: Martin McDonagh. The acclaimed director’s new black comedy, “Wild Horse Nine,” made its debut in competition at the Venice Film Festival, where it received a remarkable 13-minute standing ovation. It later surprised audiences during its patron screening at the Telluride Film Festival, further adding to the buzz surrounding the film.

The Plot and Its Absurdity

Set against the backdrop of the controversial 1973 Chilean coup, the film follows a pair of CIA operatives on Easter Island. The absurdity of the situation only escalates from there, setting the stage for a unique narrative. With a deep ensemble cast featuring Steve Buscemi, Tom Waits, Parker Posey, and Chilean breakout star Mariana Di Girolamo, the film’s heart lies in its central duo: Sam Rockwell and the performance generating the most awards buzz, Malkovich.

A Director Known for Awards Success

McDonagh’s films often carry an inherent gravity when it comes to awards consideration. His previous works, including “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “The Banshees of Inisherin,” both transformed festival launches into significant Oscar contenders, with nominations numbering seven and nine respectively. His expertise lies in crafting narratives that blend the profane, the poignant, and the often humorous, capturing the Academy’s attention without sacrificing artistic integrity.

The Oscar Narrative for Malkovich

The most pressing Oscar question surrounding “Wild Horse Nine” may not be its best picture potential, but rather whether it is finally Malkovich’s time to shine. Despite two Oscar nominations for supporting roles in “Places in the Heart” (1984) and “In the Line of Fire” (1993), Malkovich has not returned to the Academy’s radar for nearly three decades. Films like “Dangerous Liaisons,” “Being John Malkovich,” and “Burn After Reading” have not rekindled that discussion.

A Timely Comeback Opportunity

For over thirty years, Malkovich has delivered some of the most unforgettable performances in cinema, yet he has remained largely absent from awards conversations. This absence makes “Wild Horse Nine” a compelling vehicle for a comeback. McDonagh excels at creating characters who are both humorous and tragic, and Malkovich, with his unique talents—his ability to convey menace with a whisper and deadpan humor—finds himself well-suited for this tonal landscape. This role could help rehabilitate Malkovich’s narrative without needing to rewrite his history.

The Potential for Recognition

The Academy often pays homage to established actors who find themselves rejuvenated under the right director—a trend exemplified by Gary Oldman’s Oscar win for “Darkest Hour.” Malkovich doesn’t require rediscovery; he requires recognition of his previous brilliance. McDonagh may provide that spark necessary to remind voters of Malkovich’s unique contributions to film.

Familiar Territory Yet Fierce Competition

Yet, for “Wild Horse Nine” to succeed as a top-tier contender, it must navigate a field filled with potential nominees. A festival pedigree no longer guarantees best picture nominations, and the Academy’s fluctuating appetite for difficult comedies complicates matters. However, with McDonagh’s proven track record, there is reason for hope.

Ensemble Cast and Political Undertones

While Malkovich’s story is at the forefront, the near-legendary status of the ensemble cast—Rockwell, Buscemi, and Di Girolamo—further enriches the film’s awards potential. Rockwell’s momentum in the supporting actor category could also lift Buscemi, who has yet to receive a nomination. Di Girolamo might catch the attention of American voters as well, entered into discussions for supporting actress.

Reflections on Tone and Interpretation

The film’s setting amidst the Chilean coup adds an unavoidable political charge. The Academy’s interpretation of its tone will be critical; viewers might interpret it as either history or a satirical commentary on American power. Historically, the Academy has shown openness to politically charged narratives, but they can be polarizing depending on execution.

A Legacy in the Balance

If “Wild Horse Nine” garners consideration for best picture, screenplay, or ensemble, Malkovich remains the most recognizable figure. His re-entry into the Oscar race strikes a cinematic chord, one that might captivate voters who have long overlooked him. Nevertheless, the Oscars hinge not only on legacy but also on timing—something that may finally be in Malkovich’s favor after years of absence.