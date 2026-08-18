Mandarin Adaptation of Sundance Hit ‘Thelma’ Reimagined as ‘Grandma, Please’

Stars Collective is set to adapt the breakout film “Thelma,” which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and emerged as Magnolia Pictures’ highest-grossing narrative feature, into a Mandarin-language film titled “Grandma, Please.”

Plot Overview of “Grandma, Please”

The new adaptation focuses on an 80-year-old grandmother who falls victim to a scammer impersonating her deceased husband through AI-generated voice technology. Instead of seeking help from law enforcement or confiding in her children, she embarks on a personal quest to confront the fraudster. Along the way, she reconnects with a former love from 60 years ago, now a care home resident and former basketball team captain. Their adventure unfolds as a road trip that intertwines humor with poignant moments.

Inspiration from the Original Film

The original “Thelma,” penned and directed by Josh Margolin, featured the talents of 93-year-old June Squibb in the titular role, alongside Parker Posey as her uptight daughter and Fred Hechinger as her grandson. Released theatrically in the United States by Magnolia Pictures, the film resonated strongly with audiences.

Adaptation and Production Team

Peter Luo, recognized for his work on “Malignant,” “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” and “Crazy Rich Asians,” is tasked with writing the screenplay and producing “Grandma, Please.” He will collaborate with Stars Collective Co-CEO Nancy Xu and Wayne Wei Jiang, known for “The Meg.” Recently, Luo and Xu executive produced “The Rip,” featuring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, which achieved the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s global film chart.

Development and Vision

The rights for the remake were negotiated by Xu with Team Thelma LLC, which produced and retains ownership of the original film. Production for “Grandma, Please” is anticipated to commence in the latter half of 2027.

A Promising New Chapter

Luo emphasized the film’s broad appeal, stating, “’Thelma’ may have seemed like an unlikely action-comedy hit, but the movie really played intergenerationally and the audience reflected this. The story’s appeal extends beyond seniors, and we love the message the film sends – at any age, you can be the lead in your own life. We have an exciting vision for this reimagining and are excited to share it.”

Riding the Wave of Senior-Led Narratives

Xu noted the growing trend of successful senior-led narratives, such as “Thelma” and “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies,” which have led to unexpected box office hits globally. “’Grandma, Please’ offers a fun genre premise with real social relevance beneath the comedy, and we feel this will translate to box office popularity,” she added.

About Stars Collective

Founded in 2020 by Luo, Stars Collective operates as a global intellectual property company with offices in Los Angeles, China, and Japan. The company boasts more than 60 original intellectual properties under development across various mediums, including film, animation, games, consumer products, and immersive experiences.

Recent Projects and Future Aspirations

Among recent projects, Stars Collective has produced “The Monkey” and “PLayland.” The company also holds a 25-year exclusive merchandising license for “The Garfield Movie” in Greater China, spanning all categories except theme park and stage rights. Additionally, Stars Collective has optioned the film rights for the nonfiction book “Fortunate Sons: The 120 Chinese Boys Who Came to America, Went to School, and Revolutionized an Ancient Civilization,” and is developing a movie adaptation with Academy Award winner Donna Gigliotti.