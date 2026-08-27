Anuparna Roy's Award-Winning ‘Lovers in the Blue Night’ Unveiled

In an exciting development for the international film community, Parallax has secured the rights to distribute Anuparna Roy’s latest feature, “Lovers in the Blue Night.” This film is set to have its world premiere in the prestigious Horizons competition at the Venice Film Festival.

A Return to Venice

This marks a significant moment for Roy, who returns to the Lido just one year after making history as the first Indian filmmaker to win the Horizons Best Director prize with her debut feature, “Songs of Forgotten Trees.” Her latest work continues to explore complex themes that resonate with audiences globally.

Exploring Mumbai’s Nightlife

“Lovers in the Blue Night” dives deep into the vibrant and often tumultuous nightlife of Mumbai. The narrative follows four migrants whose lives intersect in unexpected ways: a husband concealing his sexuality, his lonely wife working in a bar, a petty criminal, and a man engaged in sex work. The film captures their intertwining stories of hidden longings, unlikely romances, and the universal struggle for survival and belonging.

Parallax’s Praise for Roy’s Vision

Liuying Cao of Parallax expressed admiration for the film’s subtlety, stating, “We were deeply impressed by the film’s delicate and nuanced portrayal of human emotions. Rather than relying on dramatic gestures, it finds remarkable strength in subtle moments, which stayed with us long after the screening. We are also very excited by Anuparna Roy’s distinct directorial voice. We sincerely hope to accompany her and her future works on their international journey, beginning with ‘Lovers in the Blue Night.’”

A Strong Production Team

The film is produced by an experienced team, including Vikas Kumar of Khan & Kumar Media, Sharib Khan of Ammi Media, and Bibhanshu Rai and Romil Modi, who previously collaborated on Roy’s debut feature. They are joined by U.S.-based producer Rhet Topham, executive producer Beesham Sreecharan, London-based associate producer Amar Singh, and executive producer Neeraj Churi.

Notable Cast and Crew