Brotherly Bonds: Joey and Matthew Lawrence Reflect on Their Graphic Novel Adventure

The Lawrence Brothers—Joey, Matt, and Andrew—are stepping into a new realm, this time as detectives in their original graphic novel series, The Lawrence Brothers Detective Agency. Fans of the former child stars can finally dive into this exciting narrative that combines nostalgia and a satirical take on fame.

From Concept to Creation

Last summer, the brothers partnered with the Berkowitz Brothers, alongside Sean Von Gorman and Z2 Comics, to bring their vision to life. Their journey began with a successful Kickstarter campaign, which not only funded the project but also allowed fans to engage with it from its inception. The graphic novel is now available for purchase both online and in stores; a deluxe edition featuring a retro Trapper Keeper-style slipcase can be found on Z2 Comics’ website.

A Surreal Adventure

In this darkly comedic tale, the Lawrence Brothers imagine themselves as reluctant heroes caught up in a conspiracy that distorts the meaning of fame. Set against a warped Hollywood backdrop, the story follows them as they battle through a monster outbreak at a fan convention and navigate other surreal escapades. The graphic novel is described as “a satirical fever dream about identity, memory, and the absurdity of pop culture.” It’s a blend reminiscent of both BoJack Horseman and Chinatown, presenting a narrative that is both unexpected and engaging.

Collaboration and Creative Input

Joey and Matt Lawrence had a significant role in crafting the narrative, co-creating the story with the Berkowitz Brothers, who are known for their work on projects like Josh Gad’s The Writer. Additional writing contributions came from Brian Yuran, while the visual elements were brought to life by Eisner-nominated artist Sean Von Gorman, known for works like Toe Tag Riot and Pawn Shop.

Reflecting on their roots as child stars—having acted in beloved shows like Gimme a Break!, Blossom, and movies like Mrs. Doubtfire—the brothers utilize self-deprecation and humor throughout the graphic novel. Joey emphasizes that they made this project “for the fans and the community that supported us for 45 years,” hoping it brings joy and laughter to their audience.

Embracing ’90s Nostalgia

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the brothers reflected on how the idea for the graphic novel emerged from playful family vacations years ago, when they jokingly brainstormed storylines about forming a detective agency. “There’s always been a part of our minds thinking it could be a great graphic novel or animated series,” Matthew stated.

Joey added they aimed to create “an adult Scooby-Doo,” drawing inspiration from nostalgia for the ’90s. Their goal is to tap into a more playful, imaginative world that contrasts sharply with today’s technology-driven culture. “People are craving a bit of an analog world,” Joey noted, emphasizing the value of simpler times when families gathered around TVs instead of screens.

The Future of the Lawrence Brothers’ Adventures

With a desire for their graphic novel to translate into an animated series, the brothers expressed enthusiasm about the potential for a new generation to discover their work. “Nobody can do this voice, man,” Joey laughed, always referencing their distinctive style. They envision the project growing into standalone adventures similar to classic detective stories.

Matthew shared their close involvement with the artwork, ensuring that both their characters and personalities came through in the illustrations. “We were very involved with the artwork, the color coding, the way things looked,” he remarked, hinting at the meticulous care they took to bring their comic-book selves to life.

Additionally, the trio hosts the Brotherly Love Podcast, where they share experiences growing up in the limelight and reminisce on old stories. “It just keeps growing,” Matt said, highlighting their commitment to connecting with fans while enjoying time with each other.