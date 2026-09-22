Andrew Phung from 'Kim's Convenience' Stars in Zombie Comedy

Andrew Phung, celebrated for his roles in “Kim’s Convenience” and “Run the Burbs,” is set to star and produce in Quentin Lee’s upcoming horror-comedy, “Curse of Undead.” The eight-time Canadian Screen Award winner is set to take on the role of protagonist Pancho Dang in this Canada–Philippines co-production.

The Plot Unfolds

“Curse of Undead” tells the story of a struggling Canadian filmmaker grappling with a zombie outbreak triggered by a Filipino sorcerer. As he navigates this chaotic landscape, he also uncovers a curse linked to a documentary that is crucial for launching his career. The screenplay is based on an original narrative by Lee and crafted by Lee in collaboration with New York Times bestselling author Grady Hendrix, known for works such as “My Best Friend’s Exorcism” and “How to Sell a Haunted House.”

A Chance Encounter

Phung and Lee first crossed paths at the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards, where Lee, alongside Cindy Au Yeung, won an award for their comedy special “Comedy Invasion.” This serendipitous meeting sparked the collaboration for “Curse of Undead,” which was reworked into a Canada-Philippines co-production. Lee reached out to Phung, who was immediately intrigued by the screenplay and subsequently came on board.

Phung’s Enthusiasm

Describing his excitement about the project, Phung stated, “This is the type of movie I’ve always wanted to make. It’s big, it’s bold, it’s a zombie horror movie like you’ve never seen before. The script and story just jump off the page. I can’t wait to help Quentin and his team bring this project to life.”

Quentin Lee’s Vision

Lee expressed his admiration for Phung’s talent, saying, “When I first met Andrew at the Canadian Screen Awards, I was already a huge admirer of his comic brilliance. When Cindy and I decided to reimagine ‘Curse of Undead’ as a Canada–Philippines co-production, Andrew immediately came to mind as our Pancho. I was thrilled that he loved the screenplay and wanted to join us – not only as our leading man but also as a producer.”

The Production Team

Roger Garcia, the former executive director of the Hong Kong International Film Festival and the Asian Film Awards Academy, will serve as executive producer. He has been working with Lee on developing the screenplay for over a decade. The project will be financed and produced by Lee, Au Yeung, and Phung through Margin Films Ltd., based in British Columbia, with production slated for winter 2027.

What’s Next for Lee