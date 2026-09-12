Joey King Denies Surgery Speculations After Stunning Met Gala Look

Joey King has addressed rumors surrounding her appearance at the Met Gala 2026, clarifying that her stunning look was not the result of plastic surgery. The Practical Magic 2 star took to the airwaves to dispel speculation following her captivating entrance at one of fashion’s most prestigious events on May 4.

Setting the Record Straight

During a recent episode of Owen Thiele’s podcast, In Your Dreams, which aired on September 11, King firmly stated, “I didn’t get a facelift. I’m glad we’re talking about this.” The 27-year-old actress emphasized that while she refrained from undergoing any cosmetic procedures, she did make specific changes to her appearance for the gala.

Her Prep Routine for the Gala

King revealed that her preparation included a spray tan, which helped enhance her look on the red carpet. Fascinatingly, she also disclosed that she completed a 36-hour fast prior to the event, though she was quick to caution against such extreme measures. “What I did do, I got a spray tan,” she said. “And then I did a 36-hour fast. No food, nothing but water, which I don’t promote that.”

A Weekend of Excess

The star explained that her decision to fast stemmed from a “rowdy girls’ weekend” prior to the gala, which led her to feel bloated from indulgences. “What happened was I was at a bachelorette party the weekend before and I was looking swollen and I was drinking a lot,” King recounted. “I looked busted. And I was like, ‘I gotta do a reset. I’m going to do a 24-hour fast.’” This pre-gala reset helped King feel more confident as she made her way onto the Met steps.