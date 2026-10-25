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Brooklyn's Swapmeet: Experience the Thrill of Unique Sounds

J
Written byJennifer Anderson
Brooklyn's Swapmeet: Experience the Thrill of Unique Sounds

Swapmeet Make an Awesome Sound in Brooklyn

Swapmeet at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn on October 22nd, 2026.
Image Credit: Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone

On a vibrant night in Brooklyn, Baby Wave kicked off the show with an exhilarating opening set, captivating the audience with their enchanting sound. Their performance included the dreamy single “The Scene Has Changed”, alongside another innovative track that artfully incorporates the classic “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” Both songs are set to feature on the band’s highly anticipated debut album, which will be released under Saddle Creek.

The synergy between Baby Wave and the headlining act, Swapmeet, was palpable. As both bands toured together this fall, they developed a strong bond, with Baby Wave’s Gardner Gottsegen expressing admiration for Swapmeet, noting, “They’re freaking awesome.” Prior to their performance at Baby’s All Right, Gottsegen showed a thoughtful gesture by gifting each member of Swapmeet a small bottle of maple syrup sourced from his family’s Vermont farm. This sweet token serves as a unique memento from their time on tour together, and Swapmeet’s Doherty humorously remarked, “Waffle House is going to be our last stop on the tour, and I think we’re going to bust it out then.”

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