Kelly Clarkson's Clash with Brooklyn Boutique Shocks Fans

A recent encounter between pop icon Kelly Clarkson and Art of Play, a boutique located in Brooklyn, has ignited a public feud that has captured attention online. The singer and TV host did not hold back in her criticism of the shop after an experience she described as reminiscent of Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman. Clarkson shared her frustrations on social media, revealing that upon visiting the store, she felt looked down upon by an employee.

Clarkson’s Visit and Allegations of Disrespect

On Saturday, Clarkson recounted her visit to Art of Play on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me,” she wrote, expressing her discontent over the treatment she received.

Clarification from Art of Play

The store later clarified that Clarkson had expressed interest in purchasing “Molly,” an animatronic singing bird which is not for sale. Online images suggest that Molly was listed at a staggering price of $15,000. Clarkson responded to the store’s statement with a fiery retort, asserting, “you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar.” The shop claimed they attempted to reach out for clarification, but the misunderstanding seems to be lingering without resolution.

Reaction from the Shop Owners

According to what the owners have shared with the media, Clarkson’s public comments have led to a wave of online harassment targeting Art of Play. Adam Rubin, a co-owner of the boutique, disclosed to USA Today that their phone lines and email inboxes have been inundated with threatening messages since the incident. “We are afraid for the safety of our shopkeepers,” he stated, adding that as a direct response to the controversy, the price of Molly has now skyrocketed to $15 million.

Claims of Misconduct

Rubin claimed that Clarkson scolded one of their employees as she exited the store, remarking that there was no justification for such behavior. “Nothing happened in this shop to justify her scolding our shopkeeper on the way out… But things changed when she used her platform to attack us. It’s asymmetrical social warfare,” he asserted.

Footage of the Incident

On Tuesday, journalist Pablo Torre shared video footage showing Clarkson inside Art of Play. Although the clip lacked audio, it captured her observing Molly and engaging with an employee. Interestingly, she tweeted about the experience just minutes after leaving the shop.

Owner’s Perspective on the Situation

Rubin remarked that Clarkson spent “less than five minutes” in the boutique, suggesting that had her tweet not generated a reaction, the perceived negative interaction might have gone unnoticed. “We treated her like a normal person, but apparently that didn’t live up to her expectations,” he added.

Public Sentiment