Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco Joyfully Announce Baby No. 2

Brody Jenner is experiencing a beautiful new chapter in his journey as a father. The reality TV star and former contestant on The Hills recently announced the arrival of his second child, a baby girl named Dolly Jane Jenner, with his wife, Tia Blanco. The couple already shares a 3-year-old daughter, Honey.

Welcome to the World, Dolly Jane

Brody took to Instagram on September 26 to share the happy news, revealing that their precious daughter was born on International World Peace Day, September 21. In his post, he shared heartwarming family photos, stating, “We welcomed our precious Dolly Jane Jenner on International World Peace Day 9/21/26. Mama & baby are in perfect health after an intense but quick unmedicated labor.”

A Proud Father and Partner

As his family continues to grow, Brody expressed his admiration for Tia, saying, “Tia, I’m so proud of you. Watching you become a mom all over again reminded me just how amazing you are. Our family is everything to me, and seeing it grow from 3 to 4 is a feeling I’ll never forget.” He humorously noted, “Officially a girl dad to 2,” emphasizing the joy of welcoming another daughter.

Celebrating New Beginnings