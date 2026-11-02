Brian May Reveals Queen’s Future Plans During His Break

In a recent Zoom chat with Rolling Stone, Brian May of Queen provided insights into his current artistic endeavors and clarified misconceptions about his future with the band. While he has been immersed in various studio projects, including composing for the upcoming Masters of the Universe soundtrack and collaborating with none other than William Shatner, May reassured fans that he is not closing the door on live performances. Instead, he is relishing a well-deserved break from the rigors of touring.

Reflections on the Studio: Creativity in Motion

May shared that his artistic process is one defined by thoughtful contemplation, often preferring to hear music in his head before translating it to his guitar. He explained, “If I can’t hear it in my head, I can’t play it.” This method shapes his approach to not only classic Queen tracks but also new compositions for projects like Masters of the Universe.

One standout track from the upcoming album is a rock version of the Eternia theme, featuring The Darkness. May explained, “I got it into my head that I needed somehow to do the definitive version of what I heard in my head as the Eternia theme.” With the help of Daniel Pemberton, he gathered various musical elements to create a cohesive rock interpretation and reached out to his friends in The Darkness to contribute their signature sound.

Memories from Queen’s Film Scoring Adventures

Reflecting on Queen’s groundbreaking work on the Flash Gordon score, May recounted the challenges they faced. “They told me it couldn’t be done,” he recalled, emphasizing that their unique approach melded rock music with film scoring in a way that had never been attempted before. “You hear freedom, but you hear disbelief really,” he added, referencing the initial skepticism from the film’s producers.

The experiences from the past remain vivid, as he reminisced about the early sketches they made for the film. “I played it to him, and he didn’t move a muscle. His face was like stone,” he noted, sharing an anecdote of presenting his title theme to producer Dino De Laurentiis. Despite initial rejection, the score ultimately garnered accolades, demonstrating Queen’s evolution amid creative tensions.

The Legacy of Highlander and Unreleased Scores

The Highlander film also left an indelible mark on May, who noted that while songs like “Who Wants to Live Forever” remain fan favorites, the score itself still awaits a broader release. “I would love to do it someday,” he expressed, hinting at the prospect of unveiling their intricate scoring work.

As for his live performance status, May clarified: “I feel like I’m on a break, and I’m enjoying my break.” He acknowledged the joy of spending time with family and pursuing personal projects, from astrophysics to animal welfare initiatives. “I get to play just when I want to, which is not a bad deal really,” he added, highlighting recent collaborations with artists such as Andrea Bocelli and upcoming projects with his grandson.

Future Possibilities and Studio Collaborations

When asked about collaborations with Adam Lambert, May noted that their creative sessions had not yet yielded a new project, but left the possibility open-ended, saying, “It’s a sort of open question.” With other exciting prospects on the horizon, including a heavy metal album with Shatner and contributions to a tribute track for the legendary Rory Gallagher, he continues to explore diverse avenues in music.

Additionally, May shared his involvement with Noel Fitzpatrick, the Supervet, emphasizing their joint commitment to blending animal and human medicine through music. “We have a track which we’ve been working on, which kind of says all this,” he revealed, underlining the meaningful connections behind his current projects.

Restoring the Past: The Queen Budapest Film

The recently restored Queen Budapest concert film serves as a poignant reminder of Queen’s impact during their peak years. May described the experience of watching the film firsthand: “You open that box, and there we were in this kind of touring bubble, and the ever-increasing position of Queen in the world.” Emotionally re-experiencing the raw energy and camaraderie of their performances brought a mix of nostalgia and pride for the groundbreaking band.