Braxton Berrios Responds to Allegations of Snubbing Alix Earle's Brother

In a surprising twist involving NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios, the athlete has publicly denied accusations made by Thomas Earle II, the younger brother of social media influencer Alix Earle. The claim arose during an episode of the family’s reality series, Earle Meets World, which premiered on Netflix on September 4.

The Accusation

During a recent family ski trip featured in the show, Thomas revealed his frustration, stating, “Braxton has been ignoring my text messages.” He specifically mentioned that he reached out to Berrios with a holiday greeting, saying, “I said, ‘Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.’” Alix, 25, quickly inquired, “And he hasn’t answered you?” to which Thomas replied, “He hasn’t seen it.”

Berrios Responds

After a TikTok user questioned whether Berrios had responded to Thomas, the football player took to the comments to clear the air. He wrote, “All love but this was hard to see because it never happened, Thomas is my guy and to this day I’ve never not replied to him.” His response emphasizes his commitment to maintaining a positive relationship with the Earle family, despite the claims made in the reality series.

Background

For context, Berrios, 30, and Alix Earle ended their two-year relationship in December 2025. The fallout from their breakup has been a recurring theme in the show, showcasing not only familial interactions but also the challenges of maintaining friendships amid personal transitions.