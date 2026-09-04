Alix Earle Questions Braxton Berrios on Rekindling Their Romance

*This article contains spoilers for Netflix’s Earle Meets World.

In the explosive finale of Netflix’s Earle Meets World, which premiered on September 4, Alix Earle made a surprising move by reaching out to her ex-boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, stirring up unresolved feelings from their past relationship.

Alix’s Bold Decision

During the final moments of the episode, Earle, the founder of Reale Actives, called Braxton, an NFL wide receiver, to probe the possibility of rekindling their romance, which officially ended in 2025. “I know that when we broke up, you said that there was like no chance that we would ever get back together,” Alix explained, clearly revisiting the unresolved tensions between them. “And that was just not an option. But, I feel like, it’s in the back of my mind or something that I think about.”

Addressing Unfinished Business

She continued, expressing uncertainty about her feelings: “And I don’t know if it’s the healthiest for me that I still feel like there’s a possibility, or, I don’t know. But I just wanted to know if you still feel the same way, 100 percent would never get back together, even if it’s like a small percentage. Is that ever something that you think about?”

Braxton’s Response

In response to Alix’s heartfelt inquiry, Braxton took a moment before saying, “Oh, Alix,” leaving the audience hanging as the credits began to roll, hinting at the complexity of their emotions and the unresolved nature of their relationship.

Revisiting the Past

Earlier in the episode, Alix shared that her recent conflicts with fellow influencer Alex Cooper prompted her to reconnect with Braxton. “Basically, it led to him coming over and us talking,” she told her mother, Alisa Maniaci. “For the first time since we broke up.”