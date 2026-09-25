Brandi Glanville Exits Special Forces Due to Injury

Brandi Glanville‘s participation in season five of Special Forces came to a sudden end following a serious mishap during a helicopter stunt. Just 14 hours into the competition, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was medically withdrawn after a harrowing jump went awry.

Injury During Helicopter Jump

Initially, Glanville performed the first part of the backward jump successfully; however, when she entered the water, it was face-first. Struggling to get back to the dock, she expressed her pain, stating, “It’s my sternum—I can’t. My sternum is, like, f–king cracked.” After her return, a member of the Directing Staff assessed the situation, informing the 53-year-old, “You over-rotated and then smashed yourself. That was a fail.” Shortly thereafter, a medic confirmed her withdrawal from the competition, stating simply, “She’s not gonna go on.”

Reflection on the Experience