Brandi Glanville Exits Special Forces Due to Injury

Brandi Glanville‘s participation in season five of Special Forces came to a sudden end following a serious mishap during a helicopter stunt. Just 14 hours into the competition, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was medically withdrawn after a harrowing jump went awry.
Injury During Helicopter Jump
Initially, Glanville performed the first part of the backward jump successfully; however, when she entered the water, it was face-first. Struggling to get back to the dock, she expressed her pain, stating, “It’s my sternum—I can’t. My sternum is, like, f–king cracked.” After her return, a member of the Directing Staff assessed the situation, informing the 53-year-old, “You over-rotated and then smashed yourself. That was a fail.” Shortly thereafter, a medic confirmed her withdrawal from the competition, stating simply, “She’s not gonna go on.”
Reflection on the Experience
In a subsequent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Glanville reflected on the moment of impact. She recounted feeling her head collide with the water, describing it as “like a baseball bat to my head.” Following that initial shock, she said, “And then all of a sudden my full body slams into the water and I’m like, ‘Ugh.’” Her candid comments shed light on her unexpected and painful experience during a highly challenging competition.