Billy Corgan Reveals Surprising Bond with Marilyn Manson

In a recent episode of The New York Times‘ “Popcast” podcast, Billy Corgan, frontman of the Smashing Pumpkins, opened up about his enduring friendship with Marilyn Manson amid serious allegations against the controversial musician. Corgan expressed that he personally does not believe Manson is guilty of the allegations laid against him, which include sexual misconduct and domestic violence, stating he resents external pressures regarding his associations.

Defending Friendship and Personal Belief

Corgan emphasized the importance of standing by friends, particularly as a Christian, while acknowledging that this does not preclude him from holding a critical perspective. “I personally didn’t feel that he was guilty of the things he was being charged with,” Corgan said, adding that the lack of prosecution by the District Attorney played a role in shaping his assessment of the situation. “It was commensurate with the person that I knew,” he noted, referring to Manson.

Longstanding Connection

Corgan’s connection to Manson spans nearly three decades, and he described their bond as familial. He pointed out that Manson’s wife, Lindsay Usich, is the twin sister of Smashing Pumpkins guitarist James Iha’s wife. “So Manson’s basically a part of our family,” Corgan stated, underscoring the depth of their relationship.

Cautious Evaluation of Serious Accusations

Discussing the serious nature of the accusations against Manson, Corgan acknowledged the difficulty of the situation. “Anybody in that situation struggles with the accusations,” he remarked, affirming that if someone is guilty of such acts, they should face the consequences. He expressed concerns about what he described as a “witch mob” mentality surrounding the issue, insisting that evaluations should be made on a case-by-case basis.

Allegations Against Manson

The controversy around Manson intensified after actress Evan Rachel Wood accused him of “horrifically abusing” her during their relationship. Wood’s claims, along with those of three other women, led to Manson’s dismissal from his record label and management in 2021. In response, Manson filed a defamation lawsuit against Wood in 2022, only to withdraw the case in 2024 and be ordered to pay her legal fees.

Legal Outcomes