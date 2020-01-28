Best Kourtney Kardashian Makeup Tutorial

Kourtney Kardashian makeup tutorial about face makeup, eye makeup, lips makeup. How to get her natural makeup by following the Kourtney Kardashian makeup tutorial.

Kourtney Kardashian makeup tutorial including her skincare regimen which consists of a homemade scrub.

The same as that of her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian`s makeup succeeds in attracting the looks of many women, and each of them would like to get makeup like hers. The makeup of Kourtney Kardashian is always suitable for the red carpet; however, it`s not impossible to do it even if you don`t have the opportunity to parade on it.

The following Kourtney Kardashian makeup tutorial will be of great help for you in order to get such makeup, and it`s not hard to do.

We will describe in a few simple steps the entire makeup of Kourtney Kardashian, so pay attention and proceed with caution!

Kourtney Kardashian Makeup Tutorial in Simple Steps:

Step 1: Apply a prep-primer and a foundation

This is the first step of the Kourtney Kardashian makeup tutorial. Choose a yellow shade prep-primer, because it is suitable for all skin colors, especially for the little darker ones. Apply it using a brush and try to spread it equally on all your faces.

Then, using a sponge that has a round top, apply a liquid foundation, one that is not too dark. We recommend you to choose a more natural shade so that your face doesn`t look so laden.

Step 2: Fix your eyebrows

In order to do this, you will need an eyebrow pencil, one that has a little brush at one end, so that you can comb them a little bit to have an arranged look. After combing them, you will highlight them with the other end of the pencil, and so their shape will be more pronounced.

Try to choose a shade that matches your hair shade, so your eyebrow’s appearance will be a natural one.

Step 3: Apply the eyeshadow, the eyeliner, and the mascara

Before you apply the eyeshadow, you should firstly apply a primer so that this lasts longer. This is an important step in the Kourtney Kardashian makeup tutorial.

Afterward, you will apply the eyeshadow. Choose a nude shade, such as a dark brown, and apply it by using a blending brush on the entire eyelid. Focus more on the top part of the eyelid and try to leave the lower part emptier, so that you can see a little bit the primer, that is much lighter.

You will apply black eyeliner on the waterline of your eyes and use the same eyeliner to drag it down under your lower lash and smudge it afterward.

On the bottom line of the eyelid, you will apply a black liquid eyeliner using an angled brush.

After you applied the eyeshadow and the eyeliner, apply the mascara, or you can put on false eyelashes in order to get Kourtney Kardashian`s makeup entirely.

Step 4: Apply a little illuminating foundation and powder

You will manage to highlight the lighter parts of your face, such as your chin, your cheeks, and your forehead. This step of the Kourtney Kardashian makeup tutorial must not be skipped.

You should apply it by using the same round-on-top sponge as before. By applying the powder, using a big fluffy brush, you will manage to blend in the whole Kourtney Kardashian makeup, and it will get a uniform appearance.

Step 5: Shape your face line

Use a contour shade, and apply it using an angled brush over your cheek line and your hairline. Afterward, apply blush over your cheeks. For step of the Kourtney Kardashian makeup tutorial, you should choose a pink shade or a coral one.

Step 6: Highlight the lips

First, you will line your lips with a lip liner pencil, an orange one, and afterward, apply a scarlet lipstick. If you want to get some glow, you can apply lip gloss, but in this case, your makeup will not be the same as Kourtney Kardashian`s makeup.

Here you are, now you know how to get a Kourtney Kardashian makeup. It`s not so hard, isn`t it?

Kardashian Takes Followers with Her Procedure

In the video clip of the Kourtney Kardashian makeup tutorial, Kardashian welcomes followers in to see a detailed take a look at her early morning charm routine, both skincare as well as makeup application. It’s throughout helpful, enjoyable, and also useful to see a few of the items she utilizes, consisting of Kylie Cosmetics lip lining and also KKW Beauty Cream Contour.

Kardashian’s Skincare Regimen Consists of a Homemade Scrub

While Kardashian definitely has the methods to get extremely premium skincare items, it’s freshening to see her toss a little DIY scrub right into the mix. She began her regular with Root Science Clarifying Mask, which she blended with honey, with her web site keeping in mind that it’s “abundant in anti-oxidants as well as has anti-bacterial residential properties, amounting to an also much deeper detoxification therapy.”

She got rid of the mask with a muslin towel, with the Poosh website describing that “it does not pull skin, it delicately scrubs as well as eliminates pollutants. And also, the open-weave style dries out promptly, which protects against microorganisms from expanding.”

The DIY scrub from the Kourtney Kardashian makeup tutorial she utilizes on her lips includes simply three components: coconut oil, honey, and also natural brownish sugar in the raw (incentive, it’s edible!). The scrub presented in the Kourtney Kardashian makeup tutorial is wonderful to utilize prior to using matte lipstick to stop shade blood loss.

Kardashian likewise utilized a face clean by K-beauty brand name Peach & Lily in addition to Christy Kidd Face Wipes. She splashed Caudalie’s Face Mist Elixir as well as made use of Barbara Sturm’s Hyaluronic Serum as well as Pai Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil. Obviously, she covered everything off with sunblock.

Get Kourtney Kardashian’s All-Natural Makeup Appearance

For followers looking for a simple daily appearance, Kardashian shared her makeup ideas for attaining an all-natural radiance. She began with blending 2 Oxygenetix Foundation shades and also using that to her face after that utilized a BeautyBlender with a haze of Caudalie Grape Water to use concealer.

After that, Kardashian swabbed KKW Beauty Cream Contour on her hand after that utilized a brush to use the shape for an extra all-natural appearance, adhered to by Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof Bronzer in Park Avenue Princess, using a little additional instead of flush, as well as RMS Living Luminizer in Champagne Rose to attain her radiance…

In this Kourtney Kardashian makeup tutorial, Kardashian utilized Lancôme Grandiose Mascara on her lashes as well as Kylie Cosmetics Lip Liner in Dolce K with RMS Lipstick in Magic Hour on her lips prior to establishing the entire appearance with Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Powder.